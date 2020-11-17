Lori Bean proves that when it comes to auto sales, women have the drive

The automotive industry has had a long reputation to be primarily led by male figures.

However, Lori Bean, dealer principle of Bean Automotive Group, demonstrates how significant it is to have women as leaders to be successful.

“Myself and my leadership team work hard to be the leaders in workforce equality for both women and men,” she said.

Being a woman-owned company, Bean Automotive Group — which now encompasses four area car dealerships: Lexus of Kendall, West Kendall Toyota, Lexus of West Kendall, and Kendall Toyota — supports the advancement of women in this industry through many ways.

The company attended the 15th annual Top Women Awards Ceremony in September which was hosted by the Commonwealth Institute alongside partners Kaufman Rossin and Wells Fargo. The event honored the Top Women-Led Businesses in Florida that are dedicated to advancing businesswomen in leadership positions.

The virtual event was attended by Bean; Jiselle Perez, human resources director, and 15 female leaders throughout the Bean Automotive Group. In addition to celebrating these women, a raffle also was included that was valued at $10,000. The virtual event was an opportunity to inspire and learn from great female leaders who are flourishing in their industries.

That is not the only recent recognition for the company. Evelyn Chatel, general manager of West Kendall Toyota, one of the four stores owned by Bean Automotive Group, has been recognized as woman of the month by Women of Color Automotive Network.

“I am so honored to be associated with a company that supports women in this industry,” Chatel said.

The network recognizes a woman every month who is a hard and inspiring worker. Chatel exemplifies what it takes to be a successful leader, no matter from what circumstance you come. She made her way from being a “greeter” to being an outstanding representative of West Kendall Toyota, showing that gender is not an obstacle to your success.

The company works each and every day to carry out their vision to be the leading automotive group within our industry, along with supporting programs and building empowering teams that increase diversity at Bean Automotive Group.

“In the end, we are a reflection of our customers, and they are a reflection of the community we live in, which is very diverse in terms of gender, culture, and more,” Bean said.