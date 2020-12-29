M-DCPS accepting 2021-22 Magnet school applications through Jan. 15

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) currently is accepting applications for Magnet programs for the 2021-22 school year. The enrollment period for Magnet programs across the school district opened in October and runs through Jan. 15.

Students will have the opportunity to enjoy more than 380 innovative Magnet programs, personalized to meet their interests, talents and individual needs. Among the offerings included are programs such as Visual & Performing Arts, Medical, Gaming & Animation, Forensic Sciences, Zoology, Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Law & Legal Studies.

To be added to the random selection process, students must apply before Jan. 15, 2021, at www.miamimagnets.org. The online application process is fast and easy.

Each child can apply for up to five schools. Notification letters will be sent out after the random selection period around Mar. 15, at which point parents can either accept or decline the admission offer.

Magnets foster diverse and equitable learning environments, incorporating innovative curriculum and research-based teaching methods. They monitor accountability for continuous improvement and student achievement. Studies show a strong connection between Magnet programs and workforce needs. Magnet schools are designed to provide real-world learning opportunities through rigorous curriculum and with the support of partners such as Zoo Miami, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens, Bloomberg Financial, colleges, and universities, who are committed to student success.

The chance to attend one of M-DCPS’ renowned, innovative, and dynamic Magnet programs is now. For additional information, call 305-995-1922.