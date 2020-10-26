Mascots Sunny, Sol square off To be swim school ‘president’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In keeping with the current political season, Ocaquatics Swim School is conducting an election for school president between Sunny and Sol, the swim school’s mascots.

Sol is running on the platform that “kindness is best” while Sunny believes “the things that make us different are the things that make us special!”

Ocaquatics decided to run an election to help children gain a greater appreciation for democracy. With all the negativity surrounding the U.S. presidential election, the school wanted to make sure that children had a fun and positive introduction to the voting process.

“Our goal with our swim school president election is to encourage a culture of voting in our families and the community,” said Miren Oca, director of Ocaquatics. “We hope that the children are excited to one day grow up and cast their vote and fulfill their civic duty. And we want to remind our parents that their vote is very important during the current election.”

Swimmers can purchase campaign yard signs representing each candidate at the swim school locations and all proceeds go to Hope Floats Foundation which provides swimming lessons for children who can’t otherwise afford classes.

Ocaquatics is a Miam-based company and has been teaching swimming in South Florida since 1994. The swim school teaches swimming lessons to all ages in indoor, warm water pools. They have five locations in West Kendall, Miami, Hialeah Gardens and Coral Gables.

For information visit www.ocaquatics.com.