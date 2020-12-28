MDC Board of Trustees names Nicole Washington vice chair

The Miami Dade College (MDC) District Board of Trustees on Dec. 15 unanimously elected Nicole Washington as the new vice chair.

Washington is a national education policy advisor and principal for Washington Education Strategies LLC, which focuses on integrating work and education to build a stronger talent pipeline in Florida and improving postsecondary education opportunities for all students. She served as vice chair for the Education Subcommittee of the 2017-18 Constitution Revision Commission, sponsoring a successful Amendment 7 that recognizes the Florida College System’s mission and governance structure in the state constitution and increases affordability for Florida’s students.

Washington provides advocacy and strategic policy support for national and state higher education organizations, including Lumina Foundation and Florida College Access Network, and works with state and local organizations to create a more focused, comprehensive education policy and advocacy environment.

She has been committed to improving higher education in Florida for many years, also serving on the Florida A&M University board of trustees, University of South Florida Consolidation Taskforce and Associate Director of Governmental Relations for the State University System Board of Governors. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and master’s from Teachers College, Columbia University.

Washington succeeds Carlos Migoya as vice chair. Migoya recently stepped down from the board as he leads the county’s public pandemic response and vaccine distribution.