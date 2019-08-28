MDX approves it will issue rebate checks for almost one third of tolls paid by their frequent drivers following the election of MDX Board of Directors executive officers

MDX announced the results of the 2019-2020 election of executive officers for its Board of Directors. Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez was elected as Chair of the MDX Board of Directors.

“I am very honored by the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority’s vote of confidence today,” said Miami- Dade Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. “I will continue to fight for the best interests of those who use MDX Expressways.” Mayor Gimenez has served as an MDX Board member since February 2017 as a Miami- Dade County appointee. He serves as mayor and chief administrator of the largest County in Florida.

The MDX Board also elected Louis Martinez as Vice-Chair. Mr. Martinez served as Treasurer to the Board this past year. “I am honored to continue to serve the citizens of Miami-Dade County on the Board of MDX. We look forward to improving transportation and connectivity for our citizens and our visitors.” Mr. Martinez said.

Luz Weinberg, a Governors appointee was elected Treasurer. Ms. Weinberg said. “I am honored to be elected Treasurer by my peers. This is a perfect year to be intimately involved in the financing of our agency, as we work steadily to improve our credit rating. MDX remains strongly committed to provide safe, reliable and convenient mobility for our customers.”

The Board also approved a rebate of 30 % of their tolls paid to the customers who are registered with the MDX Frequent Drivers Rewards Program. Customers who spend over $150 dollars in tolls for the MDX expressways will be eligible for a rebate check totaling almost one third of their annual tolls paid to MDX in last fiscal year. This 30% rebate reduces the effective toll rate on the Dolphin from 66 cents to less than 50 cents. The same reduces proportions apply to other lesser tolls on the MDX Expressway.

“We expect to mail out checks before Thanksgiving to qualifying families and businesses in our community that paid tolls on the MDX expressways and registered for the program.,” said Board Member Shelly Fano. “This program has been our most popular program, as it gives back to our most frequent customers by effectively lowering what they pay each day for using MDX expressways.

The Board approved the advertisement of important projects, including several safety projects, and the new ramps between the Turnpike and SR 836. Most importantly, the Board approved the procurement of the free MDX Express Transportation Services, which will run on the dedicated red lanes being completed within the coming weeks on SR 836. This new service will offer the daily commuters a traveling option.