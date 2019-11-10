MDX Traffic Advisory for Sunday, November 10 through Sunday, November 17, 2019

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visit mdxway.com.

Complete Mainline Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes and ramps on westbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road for paving on Monday, November 11 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Tuesday, November 12. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn right onto 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 10 through Thursday, November 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from NW 57th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration, paving and guardrail installation on Sunday, November 10 through Thursday, November 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The ramps will close again on Saturday, November 16 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn right onto Perimeter Road

Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 57th Avenue can:

Continue on southbound NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 10 through Thursday, November 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Continue southbound on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from MIA/NW 12th Drive will be intermittently closed for paving and roadway restoration on Sunday, November 10, Wednesday, November 13 and Thursday, November 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers exiting MIA/Car Rental Center can:

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on left

Avenue/LeJeune Road on left Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Continue on southbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right on 14 th Street

Street Turn left on 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 10 through Thursday, November 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Continue on southbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 10 through Thursday, November 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 10 through Thursday, November 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 10 through Thursday, November 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

Avenue/LeJeune Road on right Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 10 through Thursday, November 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Continue on northbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Continue on southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed intermittently for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 10 through Thursday, November 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from northbound and southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be intermittently closed for earthwork on Monday, November 11 through Friday, November 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 OR southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road will be closed for paving on Monday, November 11 through Friday, November 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 57 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto northbound NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Perimeter Road to access NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Monday, November 11 through Thursday, November 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for paving on Sunday, November 11 through Friday, November 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 12th Street/NW 84th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Sunday, November 10 through Friday, November 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue and alternatively NW 82nd Avenue and NW 78th Avenue for sodding, concrete work, drainage and lighting installation on Sunday, November 11 through Thursday, November 14 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 15 from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 79 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 78 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 79 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Sunday, November 10 through Friday, November 15 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to southbound NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 22nd Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 9th Street for placement of asphalt on Sunday, November 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Monday, November 11. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue on northbound NW 22nd Avenue:

Turn left onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto to NW 22nd Avenue to continue northbound

To continue on southbound NW 22nd Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 9th Street

Turn right onto NW 22nd Avenue to continue southbound

Note: The following closures are part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project. This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 17th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Stay left on southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left at the traffic signal just south of NW South River Drive to access westbound SR 836

OR

Continue on southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to northbound NW 17th Avenue will be intermittently closed on Sunday, November 10 through Friday, November 15 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Take exit to NW 27 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 20th Street to access NW 17th Avenue

OR

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Make a U-Turn on NW 7th Street to access northbound NW 17th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 17th Avenue will be closed on Monday, November 11 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and again on Friday, November 15 at 10 p.m. The ramp will reopen on Monday, November 18 at 5:30 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on NW 17th Avenue between NW 7 Street and north side of SR 836 on Sunday, November 10 through Friday, November 15 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 20th Street to access NW 17th Avenue

To access westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 17th Avenue drivers can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 20 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7th Street to access NW 17th Avenue

For additional information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983. Additional project information can be found on the project website, www.I-395miami.com.

SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

Note: As part of the SR 874 Ramp Connector to the SW 128th Street project, the following lane closures are scheduled for next week.

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on SW 128th Street from SW 122nd Avenue to the cul-de-sac at the east end of SW 128th Street for drainage and roadway work on Monday, November 11 through Friday, November 15 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Access to local traffic will be provided.

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and/or southbound SW 127th Avenue from SW 124th Street to SW 130th Street for roadway and asphalt work on Monday, November 11 through Thursday, November 14 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on SW 127th Avenue can:

Turn right onto SW 128 th Street

Street Turn left onto SW 122 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto SW 120th Street to access SW 127th Avenue

Drivers going southbound on SW 127th Avenue can:

Turn left onto SW 120 th Street

Street Turn right onto SW 122 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto SW 128th Street to access SW 127th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on SW 128th Street at the SW 127th Avenue intersection for several phases of drainage and roadway work on Friday, November 15 at 9 p.m. The lanes will reopen on Monday, November 18 at 5:30 a.m. Detours will be implemented and access to all properties will be provided.

Note: As part of the Turnpike’s on-going widening project the following closures may impact SR 874/Don Shula users traveling to connect to and from the Homestead Extension of the Florida’s Turnpike.

Ramp Closure

The southbound SR 874 exit ramp to southbound Florida’s Turnpike will be closed for realignment of lanes on Tuesday, November 12 through Thursday, November 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take auxiliary exit ramp to SW 117 th Avenue/SW 152 nd Street

Avenue/SW 152 Street Turn left onto SW 152 nd Street

Street Continue on eastbound SW 152nd Street to access southbound Florida’s Turnpike

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to northbound SR 874 from SW 117th Avenue will be closed for realignment of lanes on Wednesday, November 13 and Thursday, November 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take entrance to northbound Florida’s Turnpike

Take exit to SW 88 th Street/Kendall Drive

Street/Kendall Drive Turn right onto SW 88 th Street/Kendall Drive

Street/Kendall Drive Continue on SW 88 th Street/Kendall Drive

Street/Kendall Drive Take entrance to northbound SR 874 on left