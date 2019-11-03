MDX Traffic Advisory for Sunday, November 3 through Sunday, November 10, 2019

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway
Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visit mdxway.com.
Extended Ramp Closure
The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 84th Avenue/NW 12th Street on right and stay left
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound
Drivers going northbound on SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:
- Take exit to westbound SR 836 on right
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 107th Avenue on right
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue
Ramp Closures
The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto Perimeter Road
- Turn right onto NW 15th Street
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 57th Avenue can:
- Continue on southbound NW 57th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Continue on eastbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 15th Street
- Turn left onto Perimeter Road
- Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Continue southbound on NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from MIA/NW 12th Drive will be intermittently closed for paving and roadway restoration on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers exiting MIA/Car Rental Center can:
- Take exit to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on left
- Turn right on NW 14th Street
- Turn left on NW 43rd Place
- Turn right on NW 13th Street
- Turn left on NW 45th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:
- Continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right on 14th Street
- Turn left on 43rd Place
- Turn right on NW 13th Street
- Turn left on NW 45th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closures
The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
OR
- Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left
OR
- Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to MIA on right
- Stay on right to access NW 25th Street and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left
Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:
- Continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closures
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA
OR
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 27th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA
Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
OR
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Take exit to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to MIA on right
- Stay right to access NW 25th Street and turn right
- Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue
Ramp Closures
The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Continue on northbound NW 27th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 20th Street
- Turn right onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Continue on southbound NW 27th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed intermittently for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue on eastbound SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 17th Avenue and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for earthwork and paving on Monday, November 4 through Thursday, November 7 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue on northbound NW 87th Avenue
- Make a U-Turn
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from northbound and southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be intermittently closed for earthwork on Monday, November 4 through Thursday, November 7 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue
Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 OR southbound SR 826 can:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 107th Avenue on right
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard
- Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road will be closed for paving on Monday, November 4 through Friday, November 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue on eastbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 57th Avenue on right
- Turn left onto northbound NW 57th Avenue
- Turn left onto Perimeter Road to access NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road
Ramp Closures
The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Monday, November 4 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue and alternatively NW 82nd Avenue and NW 78th Avenue for sodding, concrete work, drainage and lighting installation on Sunday, November 3 through Friday, November 8 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
OR
- Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 25th Street
- Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street
OR
- Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 79th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 15th Street
- Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 17th Street
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
OR
- Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 25th Street
- Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
OR
- Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 15th Street
- Turn left onto NW 79th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue can:
- Continue on NW 87th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Sunday, November 3 through Friday, November 8 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street
- Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:
- Take exit to southbound NW 45th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street
- Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 22nd Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 9th Street for placement of asphalt on Monday, November 4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Tuesday, November 6. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To continue on northbound NW 22nd Avenue:
- Turn left onto NW 9th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto to NW 22nd Avenue to continue northbound
To continue on southbound NW 22nd Avenue:
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 23rd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 9th Street
- Turn right onto NW 22nd Avenue to continue southbound
Note: The following closures are part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project. This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.
Extended Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 17th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Stay left on southbound NW 17th Avenue
- Turn left at the traffic signal just south of NW South River Drive to access westbound SR 836
OR
- Continue on southbound NW 17th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to northbound NW 17th Avenue will be intermittently closed on Monday, November 4 through Friday, November 8 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Take exit to NW 27th Avenue on right
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 20th Street to access NW 17th Avenue
OR
- Take exit to southbound NW 17th Avenue on right
- Make a U-Turn on NW 7th Street to access northbound NW 17th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 17th Avenue will be closed for concrete pile driving on Friday, November 8 at 10 p.m. The ramp will reopen on Monday, November 11 at 5:30 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Continue on southbound NW 17th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
For additional information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983. Additional project information can be found on the project website, www.I-395miami.com.
SR 874/Don Shula Expressway
Note: As part of the Turnpike’s on-going widening project the following closures may impact SR 874/Don Shula users traveling to connect to and from the Homestead Extension of the Florida’s Turnpike.
Ramp Closure
The southbound SR 874 exit ramp to southbound Florida’s Turnpike will be closed for realignment of lanes on Tuesday, November 12 through Thursday, November 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Take auxiliary exit ramp to SW 117th Avenue/SW 152nd Street
- Turn left onto SW 152nd Street
- Continue on eastbound SW 152nd Street to access southbound Florida’s Turnpike
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to northbound SR 874 from SW 117th Avenue will be closed for realignment of lanes on Tuesday, November 12 through Thursday, November 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Take entrance to northbound Florida’s Turnpike
- Take exit to SW 88th Street/Kendall Drive
- Turn right onto SW 88th Street/Kendall Drive
- Continue on SW 88th Street/Kendall Drive
- Take entrance to northbound SR 874 on left