MDX Traffic Advisory for Sunday, November 3 through Sunday, November 10, 2019

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visit mdxway.com.

Extended Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 84 th Avenue/NW 12 th Street on right and stay left

Avenue/NW 12 Street on right and stay left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Drivers going northbound on SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit to westbound SR 836 on right

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn right onto Perimeter Road

Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 57th Avenue can:

Continue on southbound NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Continue southbound on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from MIA/NW 12th Drive will be intermittently closed for paving and roadway restoration on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers exiting MIA/Car Rental Center can:

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on left

Avenue/LeJeune Road on left Turn right on NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Continue on southbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right on 14 th Street

Street Turn left on 43 rd Place

Place Turn right on NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Continue on southbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

Avenue/LeJeune Road on right Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Continue on northbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Continue on southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed intermittently for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 3 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 8 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for earthwork and paving on Monday, November 4 through Thursday, November 7 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on northbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Make a U-Turn

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from northbound and southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be intermittently closed for earthwork on Monday, November 4 through Thursday, November 7 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 OR southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road will be closed for paving on Monday, November 4 through Friday, November 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 57 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto northbound NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Perimeter Road to access NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Monday, November 4 through Thursday, November 7 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue and alternatively NW 82nd Avenue and NW 78th Avenue for sodding, concrete work, drainage and lighting installation on Sunday, November 3 through Friday, November 8 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 79 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 78 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 79 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Sunday, November 3 through Friday, November 8 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to southbound NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 22nd Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 9th Street for placement of asphalt on Monday, November 4 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Tuesday, November 6. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue on northbound NW 22nd Avenue:

Turn left onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto to NW 22nd Avenue to continue northbound

To continue on southbound NW 22nd Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 22nd Avenue to continue southbound

Note: The following closures are part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project. This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 17th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Stay left on southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left at the traffic signal just south of NW South River Drive to access westbound SR 836

OR

Continue on southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to northbound NW 17th Avenue will be intermittently closed on Monday, November 4 through Friday, November 8 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Take exit to NW 27 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 20th Street to access NW 17th Avenue

OR

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Make a U-Turn on NW 7th Street to access northbound NW 17th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 17th Avenue will be closed for concrete pile driving on Friday, November 8 at 10 p.m. The ramp will reopen on Monday, November 11 at 5:30 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:

Continue on southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

For additional information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983. Additional project information can be found on the project website, www.I-395miami.com.

SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

Note: As part of the Turnpike’s on-going widening project the following closures may impact SR 874/Don Shula users traveling to connect to and from the Homestead Extension of the Florida’s Turnpike.

Ramp Closure

The southbound SR 874 exit ramp to southbound Florida’s Turnpike will be closed for realignment of lanes on Tuesday, November 12 through Thursday, November 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take auxiliary exit ramp to SW 117 th Avenue/SW 152 nd Street

Avenue/SW 152 Street Turn left onto SW 152 nd Street

Street Continue on eastbound SW 152nd Street to access southbound Florida’s Turnpike

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to northbound SR 874 from SW 117th Avenue will be closed for realignment of lanes on Tuesday, November 12 through Thursday, November 14 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take entrance to northbound Florida’s Turnpike

Take exit to SW 88 th Street/Kendall Drive

Street/Kendall Drive Turn right onto SW 88 th Street/Kendall Drive

Street/Kendall Drive Continue on SW 88 th Street/Kendall Drive

Street/Kendall Drive Take entrance to northbound SR 874 on left