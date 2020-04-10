MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY Sunday, April 12 through Sunday, April 19, 2020

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: The following closures are part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project. This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

THURSDAY MORNING, APRIL 16 (FRIDAY MORNING, APRIL 17 IS AN ALTERNATE DATE) – All eastbound SR 836 travel lanes will be shifted to the right side of the roadway from approximately NW 20 Avenue to the Miami River to allow the contractor to continue construction activities in the median area.

MONDAY MORNING, APRIL 20 (TUESDAY MORNING, APRIL 21 IS AN ALTERNATE DATE) – All westbound SR 836 travel lanes will be shifted to the left side of the roadway from the Miami River to east of NW 17 Avenue allow the contractor to continue construction activities on the right side of the roadway.

MONDAY, APRIL 13 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 17 – The eastbound SR 836 ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers can:

Access the NW 8 Street ramp, then exit at the NW 8 Street/Port Miami ramp

Turn left at NW 8 Street

Turn left at NW 3 Avenue to access the northbound I-95 ramp

SUNDAY, APRIL 12 THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 17 – The eastbound SR 836 ramp to northbound NW 17 Avenue will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers can:

Exit at NW 27 Avenue, then turn north on NW 27 Avenue

Turn right on NW 20 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue

For additional information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983. Additional project information can be found on the project website, www.I-395.com.

Florida’s Turnpike will perform the following closures:

Southbound Florida’s Turnpike exit ramp to eastbound Dolphin Expressway/SR 836 (Exit 26)

Continuous full ramp closure, 11 p.m. Monday, April 13, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 20.

Detour information:

· Southbound Florida’s Turnpike traffic wishing to access eastbound Dolphin Expressway/SR 836/Miami Int’l Airport will be directed to exit at NW 12 Street (Exit 27), travel east on NW 12 Street to NW 107 Avenue and travel south on NW 107 Avenue to access eastbound Dolphin Expressway.

Eastbound and westbound SR 836 underneath Florida’s Turnpike

Overnight single lane closure, 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., Sunday, April 12, and nightly through Thursday, April 16. If necessary, a second lane on eastbound Dolphin Expressway will close beginning at midnight and both lanes will reopen by 5 a.m.

Eastbound and westbound SR 836 between Florida’s Turnpike and NW 137 Avenue

Overnight full closure, 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, April 12, and through Thursday, March 16.

* Please note, only one full closure will occur at a time.

Detour information:

· Northbound NW 137 Avenue traffic wishing to access eastbound Dolphin Expressway/SR 836, will be directed to NW 12 Street, travel east on NW 12 Street to NW 107 Avenue and travel south on NW 107 Avenue to access eastbound Dolphin Expressway.

· Westbound Dolphin Expressway/SR 836 traffic wishing to access SW 137 Avenue will be directed to exit at SW 107 Avenue, travel north on NW 107 Avenue to NW 12 Street and travel west on NW 12 Street to access NW 137 Avenue.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Turnpike will be widened from six-eight lanes to 10 lanes between the Dolphin Expressway/SR 836 to NW 106 Street/Flagler Station Boulevard. The project entails converting NW 117 Avenue, between NW 34 Street and NW 41 Street, into a northbound Turnpike entrance ramp and a slip ramp for local traffic continuing on NW 117 Avenue, north of NW 41st Street. Work consists of interchange improvements at SR 836 and NW 12 Street including the construction of three new ramps, and intersection improvements at NW 12 Street, NW 41 Street and NW 74 Street. The Turnpike bridges over SR 836/NW 12 Street, NW 25 Street, NW 41 Street, NW 58 Street and the NW 74 Street Canal will be widened. Work also includes constructing sound walls along qualifying residential areas adjacent to the Turnpike, asphalt milling and resurfacing, guardrail and fencing, lane striping, drainage, signage and lighting improvements. Construction will continue through 2024. Approximate cost: $245 million. For additional information, please contact Public Information Officer Yasir Mercado at 305-964-4861.

MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

As part of the SR 874 Ramp Connector to the SW 128th Street project, the following lane closures are scheduled:

Complete Street Closure

SW 127 Avenue will be closed on one traffic direction or both from SW 124 Street to SW 130 Street for roadway and drainage work on Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, April 18 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 127 Avenue can:

Turn left on SW 120 Street

Go east to 122 Avenue

Turn right and go south to 128 Street

Turn right and go west to 127 Avenue.

Drivers going north on SW 127 Avenue can:

Turn right on SW 128 Street

Go east to122 Avenue

Turn left and go north to 120 Street

Turn left and go west to 127 Avenue.

Complete Street Closure

SW 122 Avenue will be fully closed from SW 128 Street to the intersection at SW 122 Avenue and SW 128 Street for drainage work on Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, April 18 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Properties north of the Intersection will have access at all times.Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 120 Street can:

Turn right on SW 120 Street

Go west to 127 Avenue

Turn left and go south to 128 Street

Turn left and go east to 122 Avenue

Drivers going north on SW 120 Avenue can:

Turn left on SW 128 Street

Go west to127 Avenue

Turn right and go north to 120 Street

Turn right and go east to 122 Avenue.

Complete Street Closure

All lanes on SW 128 Street will be closed from SW 122 Avenue to SW 128 Street for drainage and utility work on Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, April 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Access to local traffic will be provided at all times.

Street Lane Closure

Traffic eastbound and westbound on SW 128 Street will be stopped intermittently by flagging operations from SW 137 Avenue to 128 Street for drainage, utilities work and roadway construction on Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closure

One lane on northbound and/or southbound of SW 137 Avenue will be closed between SW 124 and SW 131 Streets for roadway and signal construction on Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as needed.

Please note that all scheduled activities are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Florida Department of Transportation/Florida’s Turnpike

As part of the Turnpike’s on-going widening project the following closures may impact SR 874/Don Shula Expressway users traveling to connect to the Homestead Extension of the Florida’s Turnpike:

Ramp Closure

The auxiliary exit ramp from southbound SR 874 to SW 117 Avenue/152 Street will be closed for paving operations on Sunday, April 12 through Thursday, April 16 from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Drivers going south can:

Continue south on mainline SR 874/Don Shula Expressway,

Merge to southbound Florida’s Turnpike,

Exit at 184 Street/Eureka Drive,

Turn right and go west on SW 184 Street/Eureka Drive to SW 117 Avenue,

Turn right on 117 Avenue,

Drive north to connect to SW 152 Street

Lane Closure

Two traffic lanes on northbound SR 874 will be closed from SW 112 Street to Florida’s Turnpike for paving and striping operation on Sunday, April 12 through Thursday, April 16 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.

NOTES:

– To accelerate critical roadway construction projects and take advantage of the reduction of traffic resulting from the Stay at Home Order, closures may extend up to two (2) hours prior and/or two (2) hours after the noticed time.

– Please note that all scheduled activities are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.