MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY Sunday, April 5 through Sunday, April 12, 2020

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, April 5, Monday, April 6 and Thursday, April 9 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, April 10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, April 5 through Thursday, April 9 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, April 10 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

Avenue/LeJeune Road on right Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, April 9 and Friday, April 10 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Continue on NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

As part of the SR 874 Ramp Connector to the SW 128th Street project, the following lane closures are scheduled:

Complete Street Closure

SW 127 Avenue will be closed on one traffic direction or both from SW 124 Street to SW 130 Street for roadway and drainage work on Monday, April 6 through Friday, April 10 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, April 11 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 127 Avenue can:

Turn left on SW 120 Street

Go east to 122 Avenue

Turn right and go south to 128 Street

Turn right and go west to 127 Avenue.

Drivers going north on SW 127 Avenue can:

Turn right on SW 128 Street

Go east to122 Avenue

Turn left and go north to 120 Street

Turn left and go west to 127 Avenue.

Complete Street Closure

SW 122 Avenue will be fully closed from SW 128 Street to the intersection at SW 122 Avenue and SW 128 Street for drainage work on Monday, April 6 through Friday, April 10 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, April 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.Properties north of the Intersection will have access at all times. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 120 Street can:

Turn right on SW 120 Street

Go west to 127 Avenue

Turn left and go south to 128 Street

Turn left and go east to 122 Avenue

Drivers going north on SW 120 Avenue can:

Turn left on SW 128 Street

Go west to127 Avenue

Turn right and go north to 120 Street

Turn right and go east to 122 Avenue.

Complete Street Closure

All lanes on SW 128th Street will be closed form SW 137th Avenue to SW 136th Avenue for drainage and roadway work on Monday, April 6 through Friday, April 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going east can:

Continue driving on SW 137th Avenue until SW 131st Street

Drive east to SW 132nd Avenue

Turn left and go north to SW 128th Street

Drivers going west can:

Turn left on SW 132nd Avenue

Go south to SW 131st Street

Turn right and go west to SW 128th Street

Turn right and go east to SW 122nd Avenue

Complete Street Closure

All lanes on SW 128 Street will be closed from SW 122 Avenue to SW 128 Street for drainage and utility work on Monday, April 6 through Friday, April 10 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, April 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Access to local traffic will be provided at all times.

Street Lane Closure

Traffic eastbound and westbound on SW 128 Street will be stopped intermittently by flagging operations from SW 137 Avenue to 128 Street for drainage, utilities work and roadway construction on Monday, April 6 through Friday, April 10 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Please note that all scheduled activities are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

NOTES:

– To accelerate critical roadway construction projects and take advantage of the reduction of traffic resulting from the Stay at Home Order, closures may extend up to two (2) hours prior and/or two (2) hours after the noticed time.

– Please note that all scheduled activities are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.