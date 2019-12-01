MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY Sunday, December 1 through Sunday, December 8, 2019

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visit mdxway.com.

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

· Continue on eastbound SR 836

· Take exit to NW 45th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 15th Street

· Turn left onto Perimeter Road

· Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Continue southbound on NW 45th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

· Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

· Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to MIA on right

· Stay on right to access NW 25th Street and turn right

· Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

· Continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

· Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

· Continue eastbound on SR 836

· Take exit to southbound NW 27th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

· Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

· Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

· Take exit to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to MIA on right

· Stay right to access NW 25th Street and turn right

· Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Continue on northbound NW 27th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 20th Street

· Turn right onto NW 12th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Continue on southbound NW 27th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed intermittently for roadway restoration and paving on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

· Continue on eastbound SR 836

· Take exit to southbound NW 17th Avenue and turn right

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 12th Street/NW 84th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

· Continue on westbound SR 836

· Take exit to northbound NW 107th Avenue on right

· Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 and SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for paving on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

· Turn right onto NW 12th Street

· Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

· Turn right onto NW 12th Street

· Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

· Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

· Continue on southbound NW 87th Avenue

· Turn left onto W Flagler Street

· Take entrance to northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

· Take entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

· Continue on southbound NW 87th Avenue

· Turn left onto W Flagler Street

· Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road will be closed for paving on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 57 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto northbound NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Perimeter Road to access NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Ramp Closure

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue and alternatively NW 82nd Avenue and NW 78th Avenue for sodding, concrete work, drainage and lighting installation on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 November 26 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

· Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 17th Street

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

· Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 25th Street

· Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

· Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 79th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 15th Street

· Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 17th Street

· Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

· Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 25th Street

· Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

· Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 15th Street

· Turn left onto NW 79th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

· Continue on NW 87th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 17th Street

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 17th Street

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for painting and roadway restoration on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

· Turn right onto NW 31st Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and/or westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge work and roadway restoration onMonday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:

· Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:

· Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 13th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street

· Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

· Take exit to southbound NW 45th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street

· Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 22nd Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 9th Street for placement of asphalt on Monday, December 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue on northbound NW 22nd Avenue:

Turn left onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto to NW 22nd Avenue to continue northbound

To continue on southbound NW 22nd Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 9th Street

Turn right onto NW 22nd Avenue to continue southbound

Florida’s Turnpike will perform the following closures:

Eastbound and westbound SR 836 between NW 137th Avenue and Florida’s Turnpike

Overnight full road closure, 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, December 2, and nightly through Thursday, December 5. * Please note, both directions will not be closed at the same time.

Detour information:

· NW 137th Avenue/SR 825 wishing to access eastbound Dolphin Expressway/SR 836 will be directed to NW 12th Street, travel east on NW 12th Street to NW 107th Avenue and travel south on NW 107th Avenue to access eastbound Dolphin Expressway/SR 836.

· Westbound Dolphin Expressway/SR 836 traffic wishing to access SW 137th Avenue/SR 825 will be directed to exit at SW 107th Avenue/SR 985, travel north on NW 107th Avenue to NW 12th Street and travel west on NW 12th Street to access NW 137th Avenue/SR 825.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Turnpike will be widened from six-eight lanes to 10 lanes, between the Dolphin Expressway/SR 836 to NW 106th Street/Flagler Station Boulevard. The project entails converting NW 117th Avenue, between NW 34th Street and NW 41st Street, into a northbound Turnpike entrance ramp and a slip ramp for local traffic continuing on NW 117th Avenue, north of NW 41st Street. For additional information please contact Construction Community Outreach Specialist Yasir Mercado at 954-934-1138 or at Yasir.mercado@dot.state.fl.us.

MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

As part of the SR 874 Ramp Connector to the SW 128th Street project, the following lane closures are scheduled for next week:

Street Full Closure on SW 128th Street

SW 128th Street will be closed from SW 122nd east of 128th Street for drainage and roadway work. Only local traffic will be allowed. These closures will take place from Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Full Lane Closure on SW 122nd Avenue

SW 122nd Avenue will be closed on both directions, northbound and southbound, from SW 128th Street to the north of the intersection for drainage and roadway work. These closures will take place from Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and also on Saturday, December 7 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Detours:

· Southbound traffic should turn right on SW 120th Street and go west to 127th Avenue, then turn left and go south to 128th Street, then turn left and go east to 122nd Avenue.

· Northbound traffic should turn left at 128th Street and go west to 127th Avenue, then turn right and go north to 120th Street, then turn right and go east to 122nd Avenue.

Street Full Closure on SW 127th Avenue

Northbound and southbound SW 127th Avenue will be closed from 124th Street to 130th Street on one traffic direction or both, for roadway and drainage work. These closures will take place from Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, December 7 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Detours:

• Southbound traffic should turn left on SW 120th Street and go east to 122nd Avenue, then turn right and go south to 128th Street, then turn right and go west to 127th Avenue.

• Northbound traffic should turn right at 128th Street and go east to 122nd Avenue, then turn left and go north to 120th Street, then turn left and go west to 127th Avenue.

Ramp Lane Closure on SR 874

One traffic lane will be closed on the ramp connecting eastbound SW 104th Street/Killian Parkway to northbound SR 874/Don Shula Expressway for roadway work. Closures will take place from Monday, December 2 through Friday, December 6 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.