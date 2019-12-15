MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY Sunday, December 15 through Sunday, December 22, 2019

SR 112/Airport Expressway

Lane Closure

Alternating single lanes on eastbound SR 112 from NW 31st Street to NW North River Drive will be closed for guardrail maintenance on Sunday, December 15 and Monday, December 16 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Lane Closure

The left lane on westbound SR 112 from NW 17th Avenue to NW 24th Avenue will be closed for guardrail and landscape maintenance on Monday, December 16 and Wednesday, December 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each night.

Lane Closure

The right lane on eastbound SR 112 from NW 14th Avenue to NW 12th Avenue will be closed for guardrail maintenance on Tuesday, December 17 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane Closure

The right lane on westbound SR 112 from NW 22nd Ave Street to NW 27th Avenue will be closed for guardrail maintenance on Wednesday, December 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visit mdxway.com.

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 57th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

· Continue on eastbound SR 836

· Take exit to NW 45th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 15th Street

· Turn left onto Perimeter Road

· Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Continue southbound on NW 45th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

· Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

· Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to MIA on right

· Stay on right to access NW 25th Street and turn right

· Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

· Continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

· Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

· Continue eastbound on SR 836

· Take exit to southbound NW 27th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

· Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

· Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

· Take exit to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to MIA on right

· Stay right to access NW 25th Street and turn right

· Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Continue on northbound NW 27th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 20th Street

· Turn right onto NW 12th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Continue on southbound NW 27th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

· Continue on eastbound SR 836

· Take exit to southbound NW 17th Avenue and turn right

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 and SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for paving on Sunday, December 15 and Monday, December 16 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

· Continue on southbound NW 87th Avenue

· Turn left onto W Flagler Street

· Take entrance to northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

· Take entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

· Continue on southbound NW 87th Avenue

· Turn left onto W Flagler Street

· Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for paving on Wednesday, December 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Detours:

Drivers seeking to go westbound from northbound NW 87th Avenue should:

· Turn left onto NW 12th Street

Drivers seeking to go westbound from northbound NW 87th Avenue should:

· Turn right onto NW 12th Street

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from northbound and southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed for paving on Thursday, December 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 OR southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 entrance ramp to NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road will be closed for paving on Sunday, December 15 and Monday, December 16 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Drivers going northbound on NW 72nd Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 72nd Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Lane Reduction

Up to two lanes on the eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 87th Avenue will be closed for roadway work on Monday, December 16 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Ramp Lane Reduction

The left lane on the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Lane Closures

Up to three lanes on eastbound and westbound SR 836 between NW 97th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue will be closed for roadway work on Monday, December 16 through Thursday, December 19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane Closures

Up to three lanes on eastbound and/or westbound SR 836 between NW 57th Avenue and NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for asphalt, paving, striping and painting on Sunday, December 15 through Thursday, December 19. The eastbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the westbound lanes will close from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. The lanes will close again on Friday, December 20 from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Lane Closure

The left lane on westbound SR 836 from SW 7th Ave Street to NW 12th Street will be closed for guardrail maintenance on Tuesday, December 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue and alternatively NW 82nd Avenue and NW 78th Avenue for sodding, concrete work, drainage and lighting installation on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

· Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 17th Street

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

· Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 25th Street

· Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

· Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 79th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 15th Street

· Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 17th Street

· Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

· Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 25th Street

· Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

· Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 15th Street

· Turn left onto NW 79th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

· Continue on NW 87th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 17th Street

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 17th Street

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for painting and roadway restoration Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 16 through Thursday, December 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

· Turn right onto NW 31st Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and/or westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge work and roadway restoration on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 16 through Thursday, December 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:

· Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:

· Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 13th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street

· Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

· Take exit to southbound NW 45th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street

· Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Street Lane Closures

Up to two lanes on northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue between NW 8th Street and NW 13th Street will be intermittently closed for median work and striping on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.

Street Lane Closure

A single lane on northbound and southbound NW 57th Avenue between Blue Lagoon Drive and Perimeter Road will be intermittently closed for paving, roadway and sidewalk restoration on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 16 through Thursday, December 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

Up to two lanes on northbound and/or southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 16 through Thursday, December 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closure

Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound NW 37th Avenue between NW 13th Street and NW 15th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 16 through Thursday, December 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

Up to two lanes on northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 16 through Thursday, December 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closure

Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound NW 22nd Avenue between NW 9th Street and NW 11th Street will be intermittently closed for bridge work and roadway restoration on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 16 through Thursday, December 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Sunday, December 15 through Friday, December 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

As part of the SR 874 Ramp Connector to the SW 128th Street project, the following lane closures are scheduled for next week:

Single Lane Closure by Flagging Operation on SW 128th Street

Traffic eastbound and westbound on SW 128th Street will be intermittently stopped by flagging operations from approximately SW 137th Avenue to the cul-de-sac at the east end of 128th Street. These operations are necessary to allow for drainage, utilities work and roadway construction. These closures will take place from Monday, December 16 through Friday, December 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Full Lane Closure on SW 122nd Avenue

SW 122nd Avenue will be closed in one traffic direction, either northbound or southbound, at the intersection with SW 128th Street, on Saturday, December 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Detours:

· Southbound traffic should turn right on SW 120th Street and go west to 127th Avenue, then turn left and go south to 128th Street, then turn left and go east to 122nd Avenue.

· Northbound traffic should turn left at 128th Street and go west to 127th Avenue, then turn right and go north to 120th Street, then turn right and go east to 122nd Avenue.

Street Full Closure on SW 127th Avenue

Northbound and southbound SW 127th Avenue will be closed from 124th Street to 130th Street on one traffic direction or both, to perform roadway and drainage work. These closures will take place on Saturday, December 21 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Detours:

• Southbound traffic should turn left on SW 120th Street and go east to 122nd Avenue, then turn right and go south to 128th Street, then turn right and go west to 127th Avenue.

• Northbound traffic should turn right at 128th Street and go east to 122nd Avenue, then turn left and go north to 120th Street, then turn left and go west to 127th Avenue.

Single Lane Closure at 137th Avenue

One traffic lane will be closed on northbound and/or southbound SW 137th Avenue between SW 124th and 131st Streets to allow for signal and roadway construction. Closures will take place from Monday, December 16 through Friday, December 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Full Street Closure at SW 117 Avenue

Northbound and southbound SW 117th Avenue will be closed to perform bridge work for the SR 874 Ramp Connector. Closures will take place from Monday, December 16 through Thursday, December 19 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Traffic will be detoured through 107th Avenue. Please note that only local traffic will be permitted. Detours:

Drivers going north will be detoured as follows:

· Turn right on SW 128th Street and drive east to 107th Ave

· Turn left on 107th Ave and drive north to SW 112th Street

· Turn left on SW 112th Street/ Killian Drive and drive west to connect to 117th Avenue.

Drivers going south will be detoured as follows:

· Turn left on SW 112th Street/ Killian Drive and drive west to 107th Ave

· Turn right on 107th Ave and drive south to SW 128th Street

· Turn right on SW 128th Street and drive west to connect to 117th Avenue.

As part of the Turnpike’s on-going widening project the following closures may impact SR 874/Don Shula users traveling to connect to the Homestead Extension of the Florida’s Turnpike.

SR 874/Don Shula Expressway Ramp Closure

The auxiliary exit ramp to SW 117th Ave/152nd Street on southbound SR 874/Don Shula Expressway will be closed to safely perform a post tensioning procedure on the new bridge under construction located above the ramp. This closure will take effect from Monday, December 16th thru Thursday, December 19th from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Traffic will be detoured as follows:

· Continue south on mainline SR 874/Don Shula Expressway,

· Merge to southbound Florida’s Turnpike,

· Exit at SW 184th Street/Eureka Dr,

· Turn right and go west on SW 184th Street to SW 117th Avenue,

· Turn right on SW 117 Avenue, and

· Drive north to connect to SW 152nd Street.

SR 878/Snapper Creek Expressway

Lane Closures

The left lane on westbound SR 878 from SW 89th Ave Street to SW 83rd Street will be closed for guardrail maintenance on Thursday, December 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.