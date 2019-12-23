MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY – Sunday, December 22 through Sunday, December 29, 2019

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visit mdxway.com.

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, December 22, Monday, December 23, Thursday, December 26 and again on Friday, December 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto Perimeter Road

· Turn right onto NW 15th Street

· Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 13th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 57th Avenue can:

· Continue on southbound NW 57th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:

· Continue on eastbound SR 836

· Take exit to NW 45th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 15th Street

· Turn left onto Perimeter Road

· Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Continue southbound on NW 45th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

· Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, December 22, Monday, December 23, Thursday, December 26 and again on Friday, December 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

· Take exit to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to MIA on right

· Stay right to access NW 25th Street and turn right

· Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, December 22, Monday, December 23, Thursday, December 26 and again on Friday, December 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The southbound NW 12th Drive/NW 45th Avenue entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27 from 10p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue should:

· Turn right on NW 7th Street

· Turn right on NW 57th Avenue

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue should:

· Turn left onto NW 15th Street

· Turn left onto Perimeter Road

· Turn left on NW 57th Avenue

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Lane Reduction

The left lane on the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Monday, December 23, Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Lane Closures

Up to three lanes on eastbound and/or westbound SR 836 between NW 57th Avenue and NW 27th Avenue will be closed for striping and painting on Sunday, December 22, Monday, December 23 and Thursday, December 26. The eastbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and the westbound lanes will close from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. The lanes will close again on Friday, December 27 and Saturday, December 28 from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for painting and roadway restoration on Sunday, December 22, Monday, December 23, Thursday, December 26 and again on Friday, December 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 23, Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

· Turn right onto NW 31st Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Street Lane Closure

A single lane on northbound and southbound NW 57th Avenue between Blue Lagoon Drive and Perimeter Road will be closed for paving, roadway and sidewalk restoration on Sunday, December 22, Monday, December 23, Thursday, December 26 and again on Friday, December 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

Up to two lanes on northbound and/or southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration onSunday, December 22, Monday, December 23, Thursday, December 26 and again on Friday, December 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 23, Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closure

Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound NW 37th Avenue between NW 13th Street and NW 15th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, December 22, Monday, December 23, Thursday, December 26 and again on Friday, December 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, December 23, Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

Up to two lanes on northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Monday, December 23, Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Monday, December 23, Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.