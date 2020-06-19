MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY Sunday, June 21 through Sunday, June 28, 2020

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 84th Avenue and westbound NW 12th Street will be closed for roadway restoration, landscaping and drainage on Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Continue westbound on NW 12th Street

Turn left on NW 87th Avenue

Take ramp to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Reduction

A single lane on the eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 87th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Ramp Reduction

A single lane on the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to westbound NW 12th Street will be closed for roadway restoration on Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

A single lane on northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue between NW 8th Street and NW 13th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and landscaping on Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Stre et Lane C losure

Up to two lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and landscaping on Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Note: The following closures are part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project. This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

SUNDAY, JUNE 21 THROUGH FRIDAY, JUNE 26 – The eastbound SR 836 ramp to northbound I-95 will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. Drivers can:

Access the NW 8 Street ramp, then exit at the NW 8 Street/PortMiami ramp

Turn left at NW 8 Street

Turn left at NW 3 Avenue to access the northbound I-95 ramp

SUNDAY, JUNE 21 THROUGH FRIDAY, JUNE 26 – The eastbound SR 836 ramp to northbound NW 17 Avenue will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers can:

Exit at NW 27 Avenue, then turn north on NW 27 Avenue

Turn right on NW 20 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue

SUNDAY, JUNE 21 THROUGH FRIDAY, JUNE 26 – NW 17 Avenue will be closed between NW 7 Street and the north side of SR 836 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Drivers on northbound NW 17 Avenue heading west on SR 836 can:

Turn west on NW 7 Street

Turn right on NW 27 Avenue to access the SR 836 west entrance ramp

Drivers on northbound NW 17 Avenue continuing north can:

Turn west on NW 7 Street, then turn right on NW 22 Avenue

Turn right on NW 20 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue

Drivers on southbound NW 17 Avenue continuing south can:

Turn west on NW 20 Street, then turn left on NW 22 Avenue

Turn left on NW 7 Street to connect with NW 17 Avenue

SUNDAY, JUNE 21 THROUGH FRIDAY, JUNE 26 – Two lanes on eastbound SR 836 from NW 20 Avenue to east of NW 17 Avenue will be closed every day between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 21 THROUGH FRIDAY, JUNE 26 – Two westbound lanes on SR 836 from I-95 to NW 17 Avenue will be closed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. One lane will also be closed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from I-95 to the Miami River.

For additional information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983. Additional project information can be found on the project website, www.I-395.com.

MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

As part of the SR 874 Ramp Connector to SW 128th Street project, the following lane closures are scheduled:

Street Closure

Traffic eastbound and westbound on SW 128th Street will be stopped intermittently by flagging operations from SW 137th Avenue to the Cul-de-Sac at the east end of 128th Street, for drainage, utilities work, and roadway construction on Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Complete Street Closure

SW 128th Street will be fully closed east of SW 122nd Avenue to the Cul-de-Sac at the end of SW 128th Street for roadwork and utilities work on Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night and Saturday, June 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Access to local traffic will be provided at all times.

Street Closure

One traffic lane of northbound and/or southbound SW 137th Avenue will be closed between SW 124th Street and SW 131st Street for roadway and signal construction on Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each day.

Complete Intersection Closure

The intersection at SW 122nd Avenue and SW 128th Street will be fully closed for roadway reconstruction on Monday, June 22 through Friday, June 26 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night and on Saturday, June 27 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to local traffic east of SW 122nd Avenue will be provided at all times. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 122nd Avenue to access properties west of SW 122nd Avenue can:

Turn right on SW 120 th Street

Street Turn left on SW 127 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on SW 128th Street

Drivers going north on SW 122nd Avenue to access properties west of SW 122nd Avenue can:

Turn left on SW 130 th Street

Street Turn right on SW 127 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on SW 128th Street

NOTES:

– To accelerate critical roadway construction projects and take advantage of the reduction of traffic resulting from the Stay at Home Order, closures may extend up to two (2) hours prior and/or two (2) hours after the noticed time.

– Please note that all scheduled activities are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.