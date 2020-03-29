MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY Sunday, March 29 through Sunday, April 5, 2020

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 29, Monday, March 30 and Thursday, April 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, April 3 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 29 through Thursday, April 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, April 3 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

Avenue/LeJeune Road on right Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 29 through Thursday, April 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

· Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

· Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to MIA on right

· Stay on right to access NW 25th Street and turn right

· Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

· Continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The southbound NW 12th Drive/NW 45th Avenue entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, April 2 and Friday, April 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue should:

Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue should:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left on NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Thursday, April 2 and Friday, April 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right on NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left on NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left on NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Wednesday, April 1 and Thursday, April 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on NW 7 th Street

Street Continue on NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, March 29 through Friday, April 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers seeking to go westbound from northbound NW 87th Avenue should:

Make U-turn

Access westbound SR 836 ramp on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road coming from northbound and southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be closed for roadway work on Sunday, March 22 through Thursday, April 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and Friday, April 3 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 OR southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard

Turn right onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 12th Street/NW 84th Avenue will be closed for paving on Sunday, March 29 through Thursday, April 2 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again Friday, April 3 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Note: The following closures are part of the I-395/SR 836/I-95 Design-Build Project. This schedule may change due to bad weather or other unforeseen conditions.

FRIDAY, MARCH 27 AND SUNDAY, MARCH 29

The eastbound SR 836 ramp to northbound NW 17 Avenue will be closed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers can:

· Exit at NW 27 Avenue and turn north

· Turn right on NW 20th Street to connect to NW 17th Avenue

THROUGH MONDAY, MARCH 30 (CONTINUOUS RAMP CLOSURE) – The southbound NW 12 Avenue ramp to eastbound SR 836 will be continuously closed until 5:30 a.m. on Monday, March 30.

Detour Route:

Turn right on NW 14 Street

Turn left on NW 14 Avenue and continue along NW 11 Street

Turn left on NW 12 Avenue to access the SR 836 east entrance ramp

FRIDAY, MARCH 27, SATURDAY, MARCH 28 AND SUNDAY, MARCH 29 – Two lanes on eastbound SR 836 from NW 20 Avenue to east of NW 17 Avenue will be closed every day between the hours 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. One lane will remain closed 24/7.

For additional information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Oscar Gonzalez at 786-280-0983. Additional project information can be found on the project website, www.I-395.com.

MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

As part of the SR 874 Ramp Connector to the SW 128th Street project, the following lane closures are scheduled:

Complete Closure

All lanes on southbound SR 874 from SW 104 Street/Killian Parkway and Florida’s Turnpike will be closed for equipment relocation on Sunday, March 29 through Thursday, April 2 from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night.

Detour:

Drivers going south on SR 874 wishing to connect Turnpike South can:

Continue south on mainline SR 874/Don Shula Expressway,

Exit at the Southbound Off Ramp to West SW 104th Street/Killian Parkway,

Continue west along Killian Parkway until SW 117 Ave,

Turn south on SW 117 Avenue,

Turn west on SW 120 Street and

· Continue to southbound HEFT ramp at the SW 120th Street Interchange

Complete Street Closure

SW 127 Avenue will be closed on one traffic direction or both from SW 124 Street to SW 130 Street for roadway and drainage work on Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, April 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 127 Avenue can:

Turn left on SW 120 Street

Go east to 122 Avenue

Turn right and go south to 128 Street

Turn right and go west to 127 Avenue.

Drivers going north on SW 127 Avenue can:

Turn right on SW 128 Street

Go east to122 Avenue

Turn left and go north to 120 Street

Turn left and go west to 127 Avenue.

Complete Street Closure

SW 122 Avenue will be fully closed from SW 128 Street to approximately 300 feet north of the intersection of SW 122 Avenue and SW 128 Street for drainage work on Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, April 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Properties north of the Intersection will have access at all times. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 120 Street can:

Turn right on SW 120 Street

Go west to 127 Avenue

Turn left and go south to 128 Street

Turn left and go east to 122 Avenue

Drivers going north on SW 120 Avenue can:

Turn left on SW 128 Street

Go west to127 Avenue

Turn right and go north to 120 Street

Turn right and go east to 122 Avenue.

Complete Street Closure

All lanes on SW 128th Street will be closed form SW 137th Avenue to SW 136th Avenue for drainage and roadway work on Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going east can:

Continue driving on SW 137th Avenue until SW 131st Street

Drive east to SW 132nd Avenue

Turn left and go north to SW 128th Street

Drivers going west can:

Turn left on SW 132nd Avenue

Go south to SW 131st Street

Turn right and go west to SW 128th Street

Turn right and go east to SW 122nd Avenue

Complete Street Closure

All lanes on SW 128 Street will be closed from SW 122 Avenue to SW 128 Street for drainage and utility work on Monday, March 30 through Friday, April 3 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and on Saturday, April 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Access to local traffic will be provided at all times.

Please note that all scheduled activities are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Florida Department of Transportation/Florida’s Turnpike

As part of the Turnpike’s on-going widening project the following closures may impact SR 874/Don Shula Expressway users traveling to connect to the Homestead Extension of the Florida’s Turnpike:

Ramp Closure

The exit ramp from southbound SR 874 to SW 117 Avenue/152nd Street will be closed for paving on Sunday, March 29 through Thursday, April 2 from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Drivers going north can:

Continue south on SR 874 and continue onto Florida’s Turnpike

Exit at 184 th Street/Eureka Drive

Street/Eureka Drive Turn right on SE 184 Street/Eureka Drive

Turn right on SW 117 th Avenue

Avenue Drive north to SW 252nd Street