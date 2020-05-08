MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY Sunday, May 10 through Sunday, May 17, 2020

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for drainage inspection on Wednesday, May 13 and Thursday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Make U-turn

Access westbound SR 836 ramp on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Ramp Reduction

A single lane on the eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 87th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 11 through Thursday May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Ramp Reduction

A single lane on the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to westbound NW 12th Street will be closed for drainage inspection on Monday, May 11 through Thursday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Ramp Reduction

The left lane on the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Lane Closures

A single lane on eastbound and westbound SR 836 between NW 27th Avenue and NW 42nd Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Street Lane Closures

Up to two lanes on northbound and/or southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 10 through Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and again from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Street Lane Closure

Up to two lanes on northbound and southbound NW 57th Avenue between Blue Lagoon Drive and Perimeter Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and again from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Street Lane Closures

Up to two lanes on northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and again from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Street Lane Closure

Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound NW 37th Avenue between NW 13th Street and NW 15th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closure

Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound NW 22nd Avenue between NW 9th Street and NW 11th Street will be closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 11 and Tuesday, May 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closure

Alternating single lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 11th Street between NW 23rd Avenue and NW 22nd Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

A single lane on northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue between NW 8th Street and NW 13th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and landscaping on Monday, May 11 through Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 pm each day.

Stre et Lane C losure

A single lane on eastbound and westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and landscaping on Monday, May 11 through Saturday, May 16 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

As part of the SR 874 Ramp Connector to SW 128th Street project, the following lane closures are scheduled:

Complete Street Closure

SW 128th Street will be fully closed east SW 122nd Avenue to the Cul-de-Sac at the end of SW 128th Street for roadway and utilities work on Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night and on Saturday, May 16 from from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Access to local traffic will be provided at all times.

Street Closure

Traffic eastbound and westbound on SW 128th Street will be stopped intermittently by flagging operations from SW 137th Avenue to east of SW 122nd Avenue to the Cul-de-Sac at the end of 128th Street, for drainage, utilities work, and roadway construction on Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Street Closure

One traffic lane of northbound and/or southbound SW 137th Avenue will be closed between SW 124th Street and SW 131st Street for roadway and signal construction on Monday, May 11 through Friday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night as needed.

Florida Department of Transportation/Florida’s Turnpike

As part of the Turnpike’s ongoing widening project, the following closures may impact SR 874/Don Shula Expressway users traveling to connect to the Homestead Extension of the Florida’s Turnpike:

Southbound Don Shula Expressway/SR 874 connection to Florida’sTunpike detour through exit ramp to SW 117 Avenue/SW 152 Street

Overnight full closures, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., from Monday, May 11 through Thursday, May 14.

Detour information:

· Southbound Don Shula Expressway/SR 874 traffic wishing to access southbound Florida’s Turnpike will be detoured to take the SW 117 Avenue/SW 152 Street exit ramp and then turn left and merge to the southbound Turnpike at the right.

Southbound Don Shula Expressway/SR 874 between SR 821 and SR 874 interchange and SW 117th Avenue

Single lane closures on southbound and/or northbound, from Monday, May 11, through Thursday, May 14, each night from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

NOTES:

– To accelerate critical roadway construction projects and take advantage of the reduction of traffic resulting from the Stay at Home Order, closures may extend up to two (2) hours prior and/or two (2) hours after the noticed time.

– Please note that all scheduled activities are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.