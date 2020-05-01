MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY Sunday, May 3 through Sunday, May 10, 2020

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 84th Avenue and westbound NW 12th Street will be closed for drainage inspection on Monday, May 4 through Wednesday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Continue westbound on NW 12th Street

Turn left on NW 87th Avenue

Take ramp to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Ramp Reduction

A single lane on the eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 87th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 4 through Thursday May 7 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Ramp Reduction

A single lane on the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to eastbound NW 12th Street will be closed for drainage inspection on Monday, May 4 through Thursday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Ramp Reduction

The left lane on the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Lane Closures

A single lane on eastbound and westbound SR 836 between NW 45th Avenue to NW 42nd Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Street Lane Closures

Up to two lanes on northbound and/or southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and again from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Street Lane Closure

Up to two lanes on northbound and southbound NW 57th Avenue between Blue Lagoon Drive and Perimeter Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and again from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Street Lane Closures

Up to two lanes on northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on S Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and again from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Street Lane Closure

Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound NW 37th Avenue between NW 13th Street and NW 15th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

A single lane on northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue between NW 8th Street and NW 13th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and landscaping on Monday, May 4 through Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 pm each day.

Street Lane Closures

Two lanes on southbound NW 87th Avenue between NW 8th Street and NW 13th Street will be closed for overhead sign installation on Wednesday, May 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Thursday, May 7.

Stre et Lane C losure

A single lane on eastbound and westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and landscaping on Monday, May 4 through Saturday, May 9 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

As part of the SR 874 Ramp Connector to SW 128th Street project, the following lane closures are scheduled:

Complete Intersection Closure

The intersection at SW 122nd Avenue and SW 128th Street will be fully closed for roadway reconstruction at the intersection on Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night and on Saturday, May 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Access to local traffic east of SW 122nd Avenue will be provided at all times. Drivers should follow posted detour signs.

Detours:

Drivers going south on SW 122nd Avenue to access properties west of SW 122nd Avenue can:

Turn right on SW 120 th Street

Street Turn left on SW 127 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left on SW 128th Street

Drivers going north on SW 122nd Avenue to access properties west of SW 122nd Avenue can:

Turn left on SW 130 th Street

Street Turn right on SW 127 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right on SW 128th Street

Street Closure

Traffic eastbound and westbound on SW 128th Street will be stopped intermittently by flagging operations from SW 137th Avenue to east of SW 122nd Avenue to the Cul-de-Sac at the end of 128th Street, for drainage, utilities work, and roadway construction on Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Street Closure

One traffic lane of northbound and/or southbound SW 137th Avenue will be closed between SW 124th Street and SW 131st Street for roadway and signal construction on Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night as needed.

Street Closure

A single lane will be closed on the intersections at SW 128th Street and SW 136th Avenue; SW 128th Street and SW 134th Court; SW 128th Street and 133rd Court; SW 128th Street and 132nd Court; and SW 128th Street and 132nd Avenue to allow for roadway reconstruction on Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night. The closures will be done sequentially at one intersection at the time.

Florida Department of Transportation/Florida’s Turnpike

As part of the Turnpike’s ongoing widening project, the following closures may impact SR 874/Don Shula Expressway users traveling to connect to the Homestead Extension of the Florida’s Turnpike:

Southbound Don Shula Expressway/SR 874 exit ramp to SW 117 Avenue/SW 152 Street

Overnight full ramp closures, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., from Sunday, May 3 through Thursday, May 7.

Detour information:

· Southbound Don Shula Expressway/SR 874 traffic wishing to access SW 117 Avenue/SW 152 Street will be directed to continue south on Don Shula Expressway to southbound Florida’s Turnpike, continue south on the Turnpike and exit at Eureka Drive (Exit 13), travel west on Eureka Drive to SW 117 Avenue and travel north on SW 117 Avenue to access SW 152 Street.

Southbound Don Shula Expressway/SR 874 between SR 821 and SR 874 interchange and SW 112th Street

Double lane closures, from Sunday, May 3, through Thursday, May 7, each night from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

NOTES:

– To accelerate critical roadway construction projects and take advantage of the reduction of traffic resulting from the Stay at Home Order, closures may extend up to two (2) hours prior and/or two (2) hours after the noticed time.

– Please note that all scheduled activities are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.