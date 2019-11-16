MDX TRAFFIC ADVISORY Sunday, November 17 through Sunday, November 24, 2019

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visit mdxway.com.

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 17 through Thursday, November 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

· Continue on eastbound SR 836

· Take exit to NW 45th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 17 through Thursday, November 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 15th Street

· Turn left onto Perimeter Road

· Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Continue southbound on NW 45th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from MIA/NW 12th Drive will be intermittently closed for paving and roadway restoration on Sunday, November 17 through Thursday, November 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers exiting MIA/Car Rental Center can:

· Take exit to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on left

· Turn right on NW 14th Street

· Turn left on NW 43rd Place

· Turn right on NW 13th Street

· Turn left on NW 45th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

· Continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn right on 14th Street

· Turn left on 43rd Place

· Turn right on NW 13th Street

· Turn left on NW 45th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 17 through Thursday, November 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

· Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

· Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to MIA on right

· Stay on right to access NW 25th Street and turn right

· Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

· Continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 17 through Thursday, November 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

· Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

· Continue eastbound on SR 836

· Take exit to southbound NW 27th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

· Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 17 through Thursday, November 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

· Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 17 through Thursday, November 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

· Take exit to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to MIA on right

· Stay right to access NW 25th Street and turn right

· Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 17 through Thursday, November 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Continue on northbound NW 27th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 20th Street

· Turn right onto NW 12th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Continue on southbound NW 27th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed intermittently for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 17 through Thursday, November 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

· Continue on eastbound SR 836

· Take exit to southbound NW 17th Avenue and turn right

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Sunday, November 17 through Thursday, November 21 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 12th Street/NW 84th Avenue will be intermittently closed for bridge work on Sunday, November 17 through Friday, November 22 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

· Continue on westbound SR 836

· Take exit to northbound NW 107th Avenue on right

· Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 and SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for paving on Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

· Continue on southbound NW 87th Avenue

· Turn left onto W Flagler Street

· Take entrance to northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

· Take entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

· Continue on southbound NW 87th Avenue

· Turn left onto W Flagler Street

· Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 37th Avenue will be closed for paving on Friday, November 22 at 10 p.m. The ramp will remain closed until Saturday, November 23 at 3 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 37th Avenue can:

· Continue on northbound NW 37th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 17th Street

· Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going southbound on NW 37th Avenue can:

· Continue on southbound NW 37th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue

· Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration and paving on Friday, November 22 at 10 p.m. The ramp will remain closed until Saturday, November 23 at 3 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

· Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue

· Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Lane Reduction

Up to two lanes on the eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway work on Sunday, November 17 through Friday, November 22 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Ramp Lane Reduction

The left lane on the westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, November 17 through Friday, November 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Lane Closures

Up to three lanes on eastbound and westbound SR 836 between NW 97th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue will be closed for bridge work and roadway work on Sunday, November 17 through Thursday, November 21 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 22 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane Closures

Up to three lanes on eastbound and/or westbound SR 836 between NW 57th Avenue and NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for asphalt, paving, striping and painting on Sunday, November 10 through Thursday, November 14. The eastbound lanes will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the westbound lanes will close from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 15 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane Closure

The right lane on eastbound SR 836 near NW 57th Avenue will be closed for sod work on Monday, November 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Tuesday, November 12.

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue and alternatively NW 82nd Avenue and NW 78th Avenue for sodding, concrete work, drainage and lighting installation on Sunday, November 17 through Thursday, November 21 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night and again on Friday, November 22 from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

· Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 17th Street

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

· Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 25th Street

· Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

· Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 79th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 15th Street

· Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 17th Street

· Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

· Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 25th Street

· Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

· Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 15th Street

· Turn left onto NW 79th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

· Continue on NW 87th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 17th Street

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 17th Street

· Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for painting and roadway restoration on Sunday, November 17 through Friday, November 22 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

· Turn right onto NW 31st Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and/or westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge work and roadway restoration on Sunday, November 17 through Friday, November 22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:

· Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:

· Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street

· Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Sunday, November 17 through Friday, November 22 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Turn left onto NW 13th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 14th Street

· Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street

· Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

· Take exit to southbound NW 45th Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 7th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

· Turn right onto NW 9th Street

· Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

· Turn left onto NW 14th Street

· Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

· Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 22nd Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 9th Street for placement of asphalt on Monday, November 18 and Tuesday, November 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Monday, November 11. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue on northbound NW 22nd Avenue:

· Turn left onto NW 9th Street

· Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto to NW 22nd Avenue to continue northbound

To continue on southbound NW 22nd Avenue:

· Turn right onto NW 11th Street

· Turn left onto NW 23rd Avenue

· Turn left onto NW 9th Street

· Turn right onto NW 22nd Avenue to continue southbound

Street Lane Closures

Up to two lanes on northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue between NW 8th Street and NW 13th Street will be intermittently closed for median work and striping on Sunday, November 17 through Thursday, November 21 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.

Street Lane Closure

A single lane on northbound and southbound NW 57th Avenue between Blue Lagoon Drive and Perimeter Road will be intermittently closed for paving, roadway and sidewalk restoration on Sunday, November 17 through Friday, November 22 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

Up to two lanes on northbound and/or southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, November 17 through Friday, November 22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closure

Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound NW 37th Avenue between NW 13th Street and NW 15th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, November 17 through Friday, November 22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

Up to two lanes on northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, November 17 through Friday, November 22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closure

Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound NW 22nd Avenue between NW 9th Street and NW 11th Street will be intermittently closed for bridge work and roadway restoration on Sunday, November 17 through Friday, November 22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, September 18 through Friday, November 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

Alternating single lanes on northbound and southbound NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closure

A single lane on westbound NW 12th Street from NW 78th Avenue to NW 82nd Avenue will be closed for curb and sidewalk work on Tuesday, November 12 through Thursday, November 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Street Lane Closures

Alternating single lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue will be intermittently closed for paving, earthwork and lighting work on Saturday, November 16 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

MDX SR 874/Don Shula Expressway

As part of the SR 874 Ramp Connector to the SW 128th Street project, the following lane closures are scheduled for next week:

Street Full Closure on SW 128th Street

SW 128th Street will be closed from SW 122nd Avenue to the east end of 128th Street for drainage and roadway work. Only local traffic will be allowed. These closures will take place from Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.

Single Lane Closure by Flagging Operation on SW 128th Street

Traffic eastbound and westbound on SW 128th Street will be intermittently stopped by flagging operations from approximately SW 137th Avenue to the east end of 128th Street. These operations are necessary for drainage, utilities work and roadway construction. These closures will take place from Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Full Lane Closure on SW 122nd Avenue

SW 122nd Avenue will be closed on both directions, northbound and southbound, from SW 128th Street to the north of the intersection for drainage and roadway work. These closures will take place from Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night and also on Saturday, November 23rd from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Detours:

· Southbound traffic should turn right on SW 120th Street and go west to 127th Avenue, then turn left and go south to 128th Street, then turn left and go east to 122nd Avenue.

· Northbound traffic should turn left at 128th Street and go west to 127th Avenue, then turn right and go north to 120th Street, then turn right and go east to 122nd Avenue.

Street Full Closure on SW 127th Avenue

Northbound and southbound SW 127th Avenue will be closed from 124th Street to 130th Street on one traffic direction or both, for roadway work and asphalt operations. These closures will take place from Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night and on Saturday, November 23 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Detours:

• Southbound traffic should turn left on SW 120th Street and go east to 122nd Avenue, then turn right and go south to 128th Street, then turn right and go west to 127th Avenue.

• Northbound traffic should turn right at 128th Street and go east to 122nd Avenue, then turn left and go north to 120th Street, then turn left and go west to 127th Avenue.

Single Lane Closure at 137th Avenue

One traffic lane will be closed on northbound and/or southbound SW 137th Avenue between SW 124th and 131st Streets for signal and roadway construction. Closures will take place from Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., as needed.

Single Lane Closure on SR 874

One traffic lane on northbound 874/Don Shula Expressway will be closed from SW 117th Avenue to north of SW 104Th Street/Killian Parkway for roadway construction. Closures will take place from Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.

Ramp Lane Closure on SR 874

One traffic lane will be closed on the ramp connecting eastbound SW 104th Street/Killian Parkway to northbound SR 874/Don Shula Expressway for roadway construction. Closures will take place from Monday, November 18 through Friday, November 22 from 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. each night.

Full Closure on SW 128th Street

SW 128th Street will be closed at the intersection with SW 127th Avenue to perform several phases of drainage and roadway work. You will not be able to drive through the intersection during this closure. Closure will begin on November 15 at 9:00 p.m. through Monday, November 18 at 5:30 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

· If you need to access a business or property west of SW 127th Avenue you need to access SW 128th Street through SW 137th Avenue.

· If you need to access a business or property east of SW 127th Avenue, you need to access SW 128th Street from SW 122nd Avenue.

As part of the Turnpike’s on-going widening project the following closures may impact SR 874/Don Shula users traveling to connect to and from the Homestead Extension of the Florida’s Turnpike.

Northbound Turnpike Full Closure

Northbound Turnpike will be closed at the juncture with SR 874/Don Shula Expressway to perform traffic lanes re-alignment and traffic will be detoured to the auxiliary ramp from SW 117th Avenue. Closures will take place from Tuesday, November 19th thru Thursday, November 21st from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Traffic should will be detoured as follows:

· Continue on northbound Turnpike,

· Exit at SW 88th Street/Kendall Drive,

· Make a right turn on 88th Street,

· Drive east to connect to northbound SR 874.

Please note that all scheduled activities are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.