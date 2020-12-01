Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months : Spotlight on diversity of communities

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has announced the return of Miami Arts, Culture and Heritage Months, a program that celebrates the vibrancy and history of Greater Miami’s diverse neighborhoods and people.

The two-month long initiative begins Dec. 1 and runs through Jan. 31, offering locals and visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in cultural gems through special experiences and offers. From virtual and in-person art exhibitions to special hotel offerings and experiences, there are endless fun and safe activities and events in which everyone can participate. A complete list of offerings and program details are available at MiamiTemptations.com.

The GMCVBalso is casting a wider net to highlight the arts-centric activity throughout the destination by creating a robust Arts & Culture Guide aggregated across GMCVB partner organizations. The list can be found at MiamiTemptations.com, and includes activities such as pop-ups at art-centric hotels, musical performances, outdoor dance productions, virtual gallery tours, art exhibitions and more. To submit an event or special offer, send email to Temptations@GMCVB.com.

Miami Arts, Culture and Heritage Months is just one of the GMCVB’s continued efforts to bolster Miamians and the local economy, and serves as a cornerstone of Miami Shines, a comprehensive travel and tourism recovery program to promote Greater Miami and the Beaches to locals and encourage vacationing in their backyard. It also coincides with the kick-off of Art of Black Miami, a year-round marketing program honoring visual arts of the black diaspora, now in its seventh year.

“Each December, Miami and the Beaches has a palpable energy that comes with the start of Arts Season and all the special programming going on, and while this year definitely looks and feels different, the GMCVB is committed to keeping up this ‘spark’ into 2021,” said William D. Talbert III, CDME, president and CEO of the GMCVB. “Miami Arts, Culture and Heritage Months aim to showcase the best in arts and culture programming that can be enjoyed year-round. This year offers something for every individual and comfort level, from art-centric experiences offered in-person and virtually, to hotel offers for staycations and outings at cultural institutions.”

This year’s participating partners are as follows:

Annick Duvivier Art & Design

Ascaso Gallery

Ancient Spanish Monastery

Art Deco Museum

Artechouse

Ballet Flamenco La Rosa

Biscayne National Park

Colony Theatre / Miami New Drama

Dade Heritage Trust

Fantasy Theatre Factory at the Sandrell Rivers Theater

Futurama 1637 Art Building

Gold Coast Railroad Museum

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park

Lowe Art Museum, University of Miami

Marcus Blake

Miami Dade College’s Tower Theater

Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College (MOAD MDC)

Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami

Museum of Graffiti

Museum of Illusions

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Royal Palm South Beach

The Setai Miami Beach

The Wolfsonian–FIU

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

Highlights include:

Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Kickoff: On Friday, Dec. 4, in partnership with the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, L Brand Group and Twenty6 North Productions, the GMCVB will host a kickoff event to celebrate Miami Arts, Culture & Heritage Months showcasing Miami artists in an open and social-distanced outdoor experience.

Artechouse: Admission discount to a first-of-its-kind art space that connects art and audience by showcasing experiential and technology-driven works by artists who are forerunners of the new age in the arts and technology.

Biscayne National Park: Daily guided paddles through the calm, clear waters of Jones Lagoon where visitors can hear the amazing story of the Jones Families transition from slavery to landowners who helped found Biscayne National Park.

Fantasy Theatre Factory at the Sandrell Rivers Theater: Discounts on admission to Fantasy Theatre Factory in Liberty City, which provides diverse and culturally-rich programming for children and family audiences.

Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College (MOAD at MDC): BOGO admission, allowing visitors to explore The Body Electric, a multidisciplinary exhibition that explores humans’ relationship with technology, and the inescapable interface between our bodies and the screen.

The Miami Arts, Culture and Heritage Months program is one of six within the GMCVB’s Miami Temptations Program, a series of themed months designed to highlight the best the destination has to offer, through monthly deals and special programming. The program also is home to Miami Spice Restaurant Months, Miami Spa Months, Miami Attractions & Museum Months, Miami Health & Wellness Months and Miami Hotel Months.

More information on the GMCVB’s response efforts and updates related to COVID-19 is available for the public and members via its website at www.GMCVB.com.