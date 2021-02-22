Miami Christian School’s James Colzie inducted into FHSAA Hall of Fame

Miami Christian School’s James Colzie received high honors recently being inducted into the Florida High School Activities Association (FHSAA) Athletic Hall of Fame.

A man with an astounding career as a contest official, coach, and administrator, Colzie earned the well-deserved recognition in 2020. A Miami native, Coach Colzie began his officiating career in basketball, softball, and volleyball and has officiated in over 4,000 FHSAA contests and appeared on a crew in 290 District Championships, 270 Regional Championships, and 36 State Championship games.

The FHSAA credits his commitment and perseverance that led him to become the Greater Miami Athletic Conference Commissioner of Commissions, where he played an instrumental role in recruiting and retaining officials and where became a member of the FHSAA Officials Advisory Committee (1990-95).

While officiating, Colzie also took on basketball and baseball coaching positions at Coral Gables Senior High School from 1969 to 1971. At Gables High, he led the junior varsity basketball team to two Greater Miami Championships, while compiling a record of 49-1.

Colzie went on to coach basketball and baseball at South Miami High for 43 years, where he also served as athletic director. As a South Miami basketball coach, Colzie’s teams won 10 district championships, two regional championships, and one GMAC championship.

In 2011, he accepted a role as Miami Christian School’s athletic director, while teaching mathematics at South Miami High School until 2014, where he remains today.

During his extensive tenure, he has served on numerous FHSAA committees including, Athletic Directors Advisory Committee (1985-90), Representative Assembly (1996-2002), Sectional Appeals Committee (2002-08), and FHSAA Board of Directors president (2009-14) He has also been an active member of the Florida Athletic Coaches Association, Florida Interscholastic Athletic Administration Association, and National Interscholastic Athletic Administration Association.