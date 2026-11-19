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Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) District representatives, school board members, district and school administrators, and community and business leaders serving as principals for a day gathered in the Jungle Island Bloom Ballroom the morning of Thursday, Oct. 22, as M-DCPS hosted a Principal TODAY Kick-Off Breakfast.

M-DCPS launched its 33rd annual Principal TODAY program with a kick-off breakfast bringing together community and business leaders who will serve as principals for a day at district schools. Attorneys, bank presidents, restaurant owners, elected officials, city officials, and even athletes will participate.

During the week of Oct. 26–31 Principal TODAY participants experienced the pivotal role principals play in running a school and overseeing teachers and students. Community and business leaders gained insight into daily administrative responsibilities, including attending faculty meetings, meeting with student council groups, managing campus operations, and attending team practices.

This signature program strengthens partnerships between district schools, community leaders and local businesses while promoting a deeper understanding of public education. By opening school doors to community stakeholders, the program highlights the innovative learning environments, dedicated educators, and diverse opportunities that make Miami-Dade County Public Schools the best choice for preparing students for college, careers, and life.

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