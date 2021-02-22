Miami Sailor handles mooring lines aboard U.S. Navy ship

U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Kiyarra Davenport from Miami handles mooring lines aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) during a brief stop for fuel and provisions in Balboa, Panama, on Feb. 7. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)