Miami’s Columbus High School Conducts Graduation Ceremonies at Homestead-Miami Speedway Saturday

Last Sunday, Homestead-Miami Speedway welcomed about 1,000 South Florida service members to the NASCAR Cup Series Dixie Vodka 400 as they watched Denny Hamlin take the checkered flag. On Saturday, they hosted the graduating seniors from Miami’s Columbus High School at the South Florida track so that these students would also have the opportunity to experience that long-awaited victory lap.

The class of almost 400 from the all-boys, Catholic school received their diplomas at the start/finish line of the famed track, after which they took that lap around the 1.5-mile oval, led by the official pace car of Homestead-Miami Speedway, a Ford Mustang.

“These are challenging times we are all facing, and it’s gratifying to know we’re able to bring some enjoyment for these students,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “They all have very bright futures, and hopefully this is something they will always cherish. To receive your diploma at the same spot where Jimmie Johnson clinched a NASCAR-record seven championships is pretty special.”

“We want to thank Al Garcia and his wonderful team at HMS for helping us bring this amazing and once in a life-time opportunity to our senior class,” said Columbus High School President Thomas Kruczek. “With the foresight and ingenuity of the HMS and CCHS Graduation Committees, this was a notable and fun event that will forever be remembered by all who attended.”

The track will hold two more high school graduation ceremonies this week – Palm Glades Preparatory Academy in Miami on Monday (6:00 p.m.) and Homestead’s Chambers High School on Tuesday (6:00 p.m.).