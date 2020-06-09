Michael Rosenberg Announces His Candidacy for Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District 7

After years of impassioned Community activism, Michael Rosenberg is taking it to the next level. He has just announced his candidacy for Miami-Dade County Commissioner, District 7.

“Spend five minutes with Mike and you get a strong sense of his drive, his grasp of issues Miamians care about and his long-time inability to take “No” for an answer”, says Bruce Matheson, member of one of Miami’s founding families. “He cares deeply for this Community and, in fact, unlike other candidates in the race, Mike lives right in the heart of Kendall.”

Rosenberg, President of the Kendall Federation of Homeowner Associations for almost eight years, is in the photo-gifting business. He has always been known for the way he takes a deep dive into all issues. He does the research, takes the pulse of the Community and does whatever it takes to make changes, including his infamous “three days of living in an animal cage to further the cause of his Pets’ Trust Initiative”. “As a Community Activist, I know how long the road to change can be”, Rosenberg says. “Why enter the race now? I feel certain that, as your County Commissioner, I will be able to help more people.”

Below are some of his works and ideas for the future.

Pets’ Trust

Among the many issues Rosenberg has worked on is the Pets’ Trust, in which almost 500,000 people voted to raise their taxes to save the lives of animals and programs to stem the overpopulation problem of our animals, which leads to the killing of so many healthy animals.

Water

In the past, if you had a high water bill, you had to pay it no matter what. Now, after Rosenberg’s FOUR-YEAR fight with the County, from 2008-2012, there is a Citizens’ Relief Bill for these high water bills.

Traffic

As a 40-year resident of Kendall, Rosenberg knows how devastating the endless traffic is. Among two of Rosenberg’s proposals are: (1) No tolls if you carpool during rush hours and (2) Working with downtown businesses to stagger work hours, with incentives for those businesses, and employees willing to start and end at later times during the day.

Government Speak

“No one can understand the Public Notices that appear in the newspaper”, said Rosenberg. “I call it, ‘Government Speak’, which only the lobbyists and lawyers can understand; and that is one of the reasons for our overdevelopment problems. We see the Notice, but don’t know what it means, so we don’t get involved.” Rosenberg wants to require that newspapers put in a “translation” so that our regular citizens can understand what new developments are coming into the neighborhood.

Cameras for School Buses

Like many of us, Rosenberg has seen school buses extend their flashing Stop Signs, watching the children exit the bus to cross the street, only to see a speeding car go around the bus, sometimes barely missing the child. New technologies, with cameras on those Stop Signs, can photograph the license plates and video the incident, which allows the police to find and ticket those cars. “Years ago, my cousin died while getting off a school bus and being hit by a car. Buses stop and unload students thousands of time a day. We need to do all we can to protect our children.”, says Rosenberg.

When it comes to a list of issues, Rosenberg said it is never-ending and this is just a few of his projects. He also loves to talk to people, so call him at anytime at 305-439-3571 to discuss what is on your mind.

This election is August 18, 2020 and, as Michael Rosenberg says, “Help Me Help You … Ayudame A Ayudarte. If I have the opportunity to work for you as your Commissioner, that is exactly what I plan to do.”