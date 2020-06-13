Michael Rosenberg… From Community Activist to Politician

Community Newspapers recently spoke to Michael Rosenberg, candidate for Dade County Commissioner in District Seven, to find out how life has been since he went from being a community activist to a full time politician.

Rosenberg laughed and said, “I feel the same and will forever consider myself the activist. However, in the last three weeks of being a first time candidate for public office, life has been very hectic!”.

That is understandable as Rosenberg shares his phone number (305 439 3571) everywhere. When asked how many calls he gets, he said, “I’ve lost track, but I love talking to people.” Community Newspapers, was curious about what those calls were about. “They range from what you would expect, traffic, development, environment, transit, sea level rise, and the basic issues” he said. “But there were one that I thought was very unique. It concerned the upcoming opening of Head Start for young children, and the teacher’s union’s concerns about the health risk for these children. The union compared this to the horrendous Tuskegee experiments in the 1930-40’s where black sharecroppers with syphilis were part of the American Government’s experiment to see what happens to untreated syphilis in people. The caller wanted me to call the United Teachers of Dade and tell them they were wrong to use this comparison of Tuskegee and Head Start. So, I did make that follow-up call to the union. The caller was correct. No issue is too small.”

The Community Newspapers had some other questions for Rosenberg about his new life as a politician, but he had to answer his phone which was continuously ringing during the interview. He apologized, and said, “gotta go, can’t leave my community waiting”, and began a conversation with the unknown caller about his free transit ideas.