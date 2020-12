More than 15,000 graduates from Miami Dade College’s (MDC) eight campuses earned degrees during the 2019-20 academic school year, demonstrating unwavering dedication and hard work as they completed their studies amid a global pandemic. A portion of those students received their diplomas at five commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 12.

This photo was taken during the ceremony at the Kendall Campus.

(Photo credit: Miami Dade College)