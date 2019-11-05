More Than 30 Top Local Chefs, Wine, Spirits & Dessert Vendors Join Forces For Ultimate Foodie Fête and Fundraiser

Join us for Miami’s premier and longest-standing culinary event, featuring a mix of South Florida’s top culinary talent in support of the mission of Easterseals South Florida! The 31st Annual Easterseals South Florida Festival of Chefs, Presented by Goya Foods will take place on Wednesday, November 13th at Jungle Island at 6:30 p.m. featuring:

Pubbelly Sushi – Chef Chair, Jose Mendin

La Placita – Chef Chair, Jose Mendin

Goya Foods – Chef Fernando Desa

26 Sushi and Tapas – Chef Miguel Fernandez

Cantina Catrina

Coyo Taco – Chef Scott Linquist

Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar – Chef Adrianne Calvo

Easterseals South Florida Culinary Arts High School – Chef Wendy Zacca

Fooq’s Miami – Chef Victoriano Hernandez

Generator Miami – Chef Daniel Roy

Isabelle’s at the Ritz Carlton Coconut Grove – Chef Gregory Sgarro

Jungle Island – Chef Mark Borowski

La Cerveceria de Barrio – Chef Alex Martinez

La Santa Taqueria at The Wharf – Chef Omar Montero

Le Chick Wynwood – Nicole Votano

Marabú – Chef Alberto Cabrera

Nativo Kitchen + Bar at the Conrad Miami – Chef Pablo Lamon

Noodle Station – Chef Michael B. Jacobs, Chef Walter Harris

O3 Bistro — Chef Laurent Isaure

R House – Chef Rocco Carulli

Roho Kitchen – Chef Jorge Montes

Rusty Pelican – Chef Jim Pastor

Sakaya Kitchen – Chef Richard Hales

Social Club – Chef Jeffrey William

Tanuki – Chef Greg Seregi

Timō Restaurant – Chef Tim Andriola

Toro Toro at the Intercontinental Miami Hotel – Chef Jean Delgado

Truluck’s – Chef Michael Cerny…and many more!

The annual event pays tribute to South Florida’s culinary scene with an evening of featured signature dishes, wine & spirit tastings, silent auction and entertainment, all to benefit the Easterseals South Florida Culinary Arts High School, a vocational training program for students with autism and other disabilities. At Festival of Chefs, Easterseals culinary students showcase their abilities with a signature dish and incredible hospitality.

Their signature dishes will be complemented by a variety of wine and spirits courtesy of Their signature dishes will be complemented by a variety of wine and spirits courtesy of Acqua Panna S. Pellegrino, Agave Boom Tequila, Bodegas Carrau From Uruguay, Chareau Aloe Liqueur, Chihuahua Brewing Co.,

Coquito Trigo from Puerto Rico, Don Bernardino Wines from Spain, Fashion TV Sparkling Wines, Fashion Vodka, Fighting 69th Seal, Grand Havana, Ketel One Vodka, Kimosabe Mezcal, Kraken Black Spiced Rum, Loco Por Ti, Maestro Dobel Tequila, Miami Club Cuban Coffee Rum Liqueur, Reed’s Ginger Beer, Rums of Puerto Rico, Santero Moscatos, Selva Rey Rum, Strange Beast, The Tank Brewing Co., Treaty Oak Distilling, Trigo Reserva Añeja Rum, Veza Sur Brewing Co., Villiger Cigars, Vins Claramunt, Zyr Vodka and more.

The event will also feature: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Kendra Scott Jewelry and more. All participating chefs will receive a special culinary gift, courtesy of Restaurantware — and in addition, event guests will vote on their favorite dish that evening where prize bundles are provided to the winning chefs/restaurants, courtesy of Victoria Cast Iron Cookware. Winners will be announced by Jeff Martin, Morning Show Cohost/Traffic Reporter from Easy 93.1 FM/Cox Media Group Miami. All guests will take home a Goya Foods gift bag which includes an Easterseals South Florida branded frying pan, courtesy of Creative Home & Kitchen. Last but not least, a silent auction of original paintings, multimedia artwork, travel, vacations, fine jewelry, vintage wines and restaurant experiences promises for an altogether memorable evening!

Event sponsors include Edgar Allen Corporate Society Member, Ryder System Inc.; Master Chef Sponsor, Goya Foods; Executive Chef Sponsor: Barry Solomon Family Trust; Sous Chef Sponsors: Cook Prep Eat, Victoria Cast Iron Cookware and Royal Caribbean International; Pastry Chef Sponsors: Bank of America, Holland & Knight, Northern Trust, Selden Beattie and Solstice Point Partners; Foodie Sponsors: EY, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Mass Mutual, Rossman, Baumberger, Reboso & Spier, P.A., Simply Health and The Wayne and Nicole Cypen Philanthropic Fund; Produce Sponsor: Mr. Greens Produce; Security Sponsor: Security Alliance; Wine Lover Sponsor: Comcast Universal; Venue Sponsor: Jungle Island; Media & Public Relations Sponsors: AC Graphics, Brustman Carrino Public Relations, Cox Media Group Miami, Creativas Public Relations, Food Comma Hospitality Group, Indulge Magazine, Rockaway PR, SocialMiami.com, Miami Herald, and Tony Guerra Miami.

“Festival of Chefs is a unique opportunity to experience the breadth of culinary talent in South Florida while celebrating and supporting a great and important cause,” said Loreen Chant, President and CEO of Easterseals South Florida. “We’re thrilled and honored to have the renowned talent of Chef Mendin leading a group of chefs for three consecutive years who represent the culinary culture of South Florida for this important and prestigious charity event.”