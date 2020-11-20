New Fueling Futures Foundation Created to Support Miami Dade College Students Experiencing Financial Hardships

Miami, Nov. 16, 2020 – Just in time for Thanksgiving, Miami Dade College (MDC) has partnered with the new Fueling Futures Foundation to provide support to Single Stop, an MDC program that connects economically challenged students and their immediate family members with a vast array of free benefits and services. Activities will kick-off with a canned food donation at 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at MDC Kendall Campus’ food pantry, 11011 S.W. 104th St., Building 100.

Fueling Futures Foundation was created by cousins Alexandra, Jake and Gilbert Navarro, the children, and nephew of MDC Trustee Bernie Navarro. The organization’s mission is to prevent students from giving up on a college education due to financial hardships.

“I hope our small actions open the eyes of our community to the disparity that exists right in our backyard,” said Fueling Futures Co-founder Gilbert Navarro, a student at Christopher Columbus High School.

To achieve their mission, Fueling Futures will develop a network of chapters at several high schools across Miami-Dade County that will host canned food drives and raise funds to provide bus passes, scholarships, financial assistance to pay bills, and more for MDC students through Single Stop. So far students from Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, Christopher Columbus High School, Palmer Trinity School, Our Lady of Lourdes Academy and John A. Ferguson Senior High School have joined the effort.

MDC students and staff will provide Fueling Futures members guidance and mentoring through college organizations such as Student Government Association (SGA).

“This civic engagement spirit, youth leadership initiative and commitment to positively impact our community should be nurtured and supported. This is a win-win as Fueling Futures aim is very much aligned with MDC’s mission. We are delighted to lend our support.” said Dr. Pascale Charlot, President, Miami Dade College Kendall Campus. “It is inspiring to see young people be deeply invested in improving the lives of others by contributing to the conditions needed for student success. Now more than ever, MDC students who are facing financial challenges that may keep them from completing their degree need support. I applaud these high school students for their willingness to make a difference in someone’s life.”

Single Stop’s services include public benefits screening, financial coaching, individual counseling, tax preparation and access to a food pantry, among others. Since MDC’s partnership with Single Stop in 2010, nearly 70,000 students and families have benefited from the program. For more information visit https://www.mdc.edu/singlestop/.