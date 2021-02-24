New Tree Island Park and Preserve brings unique nature-centered outdoor recreation opportunities to west-central unincorporated Miami-Dade County

Ribbon-cutting set for March 3

The Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department has completed development on a new 120-acre community park and natural wetland prairie/tree island preserve in west-central unincorporated Miami-Dade County. The park is the first of its kind for the rapidly growing residential area, providing unique nature-centered outdoor recreation opportunities for the enjoyment of residents of all ages.

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 10 a.m., Miami-Dade County District 11 Commissioner Joe A. Martinez and Miami-Dade County Parks Director Maria I. Nardi will be joined by members of the community to officially dedicate and open the new Tree Island Park and Preserve, located at 1100 SW 147 Ave., Miami.

The park features a 4,666 square foot playground for kids that has slides, swings, steppers, spinners, a climbing net, and more. There is also a lighted fitness court, a restroom building, two picnic shelters with picnic tables and grills, a dog park that has separate fenced areas for small and large dogs, dog clean-up stations and water fountains, lighted connecting walkway, and a lighted parking area with 53 parking spaces, six electric vehicle charging stations and off-street parking spots. Among the park amenities are park benches, litter receptacles and bicycle racks. The site is surrounded by new plantings of native butterfly-attracting plants and trees, including live oaks, gumbo limbos and wild tamarinds, among others. The surrounding natural preserve contains 20 acres of native tree islands (hydric hammocks) and 50 acres of muhly grass (marl prairie), which are habitats characteristic of Florida’s East Everglades.

The new park development boasts “green” infrastructure, which aligns with the County’s resiliency initiative. The project included the implementation of drought-tolerant native landscaping (xeriscaping) throughout the park, energy-efficient LED lighting fixtures, electric vehicle charging stations, and a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified restroom building with a metal roof, designed to reduce the building’s energy consumption and unwanted heat gain.

Commissioner Martinez remarked, “It doesn’t get any better than this, when we get a shiny new gem like Tree Island Park and Preserve in our District 11 community. I congratulate the Parks Department for their great work here. Parks like this greatly improve neighborhoods and the way that we live our lives. I look forward to seeing neighbors coming out to the park and taking advantage of these wonderful park amenities. The lighting gives them the added bonus to extend their walks and workouts after the sun goes down.”

Parks Director Nardi stated, “I am thrilled to see this park development completed. It is extraordinary to see the vision for this park become a reality. Now, more than ever we need parks with beautiful surroundings, so that people are drawn to spend more time in the great outdoors and experience the many health and wellness benefits of being in parks and greenness. By connecting people with parks, they develop an appreciation for nature and the natural environment, such as this precious wetland prairie and tree island preserve. This is how the Parks Department is working to build a resilient and sustainable parks system for this and future generations.”

The project area was acquired by Miami-Dade County on February 11, 2000. The development was completed by the Parks Department, working with construction contractor HG Construction Development & Investment, Inc.

The cost to complete the project was approximately $6,258,276. Funding was provided by the Building Better Communities General Obligation Bond (BBC-GOB) Program and Impact Fees.

All COVID-19 New Normal Guidelines will be observed at this park, including requiring all Miami-Dade County Parks staff and visitors to wear facial coverings and to maintain social distance between individuals and separation between groups.

For more information and directions to Tree Island Park and Preserve, call 786-315-5295 (Tamiami Park office.)