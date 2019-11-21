Our Lady of Lourdes Academy Partners with Immaculata University in Pennsylvania

Qualifying Students Also Receive $9,000 Scholarship at Minimum

Immaculata University and Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, Fla, have entered into an agreement that guarantees admission to Immaculata for qualifying students graduating from Our Lady of Lourdes Academy. To recognize the academic accomplishments of these graduates, Immaculata will provide, at minimum, a $9,000 academic merit scholarship for qualifying students. Our Lady of Lourdes Academy is a Catholic, all-girls high school in Miami-Dade County, conducted by the Archdiocese of Miami and the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

“We are very pleased to have entered into a guaranteed admissions agreement with Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, Florida,” states Barbara Lettiere ’72, president of Immaculata University. “The terms of this agreement will provide affordable access to a quality education for the students of Our Lady of Lourdes and we look forward to welcoming those students to the Immaculata University community.”

The guaranteed admission program and the merit scholarship are effective for students entering in fall 2020 or 2021. Students must be admitted as full time, first-time students with a GPA of at least 2.75, combined SAT score of 990, and satisfy other application requirements. The merit scholarship, worth a minimum of $9,000, is renewable for three additional consecutive years of full-time status provided a benchmark GPA is maintained. Our Lady of Lourdes students who earn a higher GPA and SAT score may qualify for a higher based merit scholarship. In addition to this merit scholarship, all Catholic high school students will receive a Catholic School Grant for $2,000 renewable for three additional consecutive years of full-time status.

Thirty-eight percent of Immaculata’s undergraduate, traditional-aged students graduate from Catholic high schools. The new agreement between Immaculata and Our Lady of Lourdes Academy is a testament to the commitment from both institutions to provide access and opportunity for a quality education.

“Our Lady of Lourdes Academy is thrilled to participate in the partnership with Immaculata University that offers our students the opportunity to receive a quality college education in the tradition of the IHM Sisters,” states Sister Carmen T. Fernandez, IHM, president of Our Lady of Lourdes Academy.

Today’s Immaculata University is a vibrant coeducational community of active and engaged learners. Established in 1920 and guided by the servant leadership tradition of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the University empowers graduates for lifelong success, leadership and service. Immaculata offers more than 70 undergraduate and graduate programs and is home to 23 NCAA athletic teams. The expansive suburban campus is located in renowned Chester County, Pa, 30 miles west of Philadelphia.