Palmer Trinity Students Helping Battle Social Isolation in Older Adults with Virtual Intergenerational Program

Palmer Trinity School (PTS) students have been participating in a Virtual Intergenerational Program (VIP) created by Susi Cetta, the school’s Student Activities Director. The program was developed after speaking with Giulia Covella, the regional manager of The Palace Gardens, an Assisted Living community in Homestead with a dedicated Memory Care unit.

In an attempt to protect them from Covid-19, this pandemic has also sadly lead to increased social isolation for their residents. Studies have shown that limited social interactions and stimulation can lead to a decline in the cognitive function of older adults. Prolonged social isolation can also lead to depression and anxiety in older adults who are already susceptible.

In an effort to help combat this, PTS and Palace Gardens teamed up to institute the VIP program. The program has three components students can participate in for the residents at the Assisted Living and Memory Care Unit:

1) Bimonthly performing artists to provide uplifting songs of hope

2) Zoom Pals and Pen Pals to meet with Palace residents

3) Cards of encouragement and monthly birthday cards