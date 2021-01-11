PetSmart Charities grant to help pet owners prepare for hurricane season

Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department (Animal Services) recently announced it was awarded a $50,000 PetSmart Charities grant to help pet owners financially affected by COVID-19 make sure their pets are hurricane ready by offering pet hurricane preparedness kits and wellness services in anticipation of the 2021 hurricane season.

Thanks to funding from PetSmart Charities, booster vaccines, microchips, and hurricane preparedness kits will be available, while supplies last, to help get pets hurricane ready. Pet hurricane preparedness events for these services and supplies will be planned for the spring. Documented proof of financial hardship will be required to receive services and resources.

“It’s never too early to think about our pets and include them in our emergency planning,” said Alex Muñoz, Animal Services director. “We are happy we will be able to offer our pet families these services in anticipation of the next hurricane season.”

Kelly Balthazor, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities, added, “Preparing for natural disasters can be stressful and having a pet during this time can add an additional level of stress. We are proud to support Animal Services in their work to provide resources to the Miami-Dade County pet community, ensuring furry family members can remain with their people when hurricanes strike.”

For more information about programs serving Miami-Dade County’s pets and pet owners at Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department visit www.miamidade.gov/animals, call 311, or follow Animal Services on social media @adoptmiamipets.