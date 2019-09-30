Pubbelly Sushi Dadeland’s School Give Back Campaign Launches in October

Pubbelly Sushi Dadeland, has invited several schools in the Dadeland area to participate in Pubbelly Sushi’s Annual “School Give Back” Campaign. The month-long program is free and easy to join. he month-long program is free and easy to join.

From October 1 through October 31, faculty, staff, students and the family and friends of participating schools are invited to eat lunch or dinner at Pubbelly Sushi’s Downtown Dadeland location. By mentioning their school and the program, 10% of their bill will go straight back to that school and Pubbelly Sushi will match the final donation at the end of the campaign.

In addition, the school that raises the most money will win a $1,000 cash prize from Pubbelly Sushi. Last year, the school that won the cash prize was able to purchase things like podcast equipment and robotics supplies for three new after-school clubs. Currently, four schools are signed up to participate:

Gladeview Miami

Palmetto Senior High School

Palmetto Middle School

SOMI Somerset Academy

Pubbelly Sushi Dadeland is located in Downtown Dadeland across from Dadeland Mall at 8970 SW 72nd Place, Kendall, FL 33156.