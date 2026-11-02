‘Reason To Run’ 5K to benefit fight against pediatric cancer

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The 19th annual Sofia’s Hope “Reason to Run” 5K run/walk and family event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72 Ave., at 8 a.m.

The race will feature the Warriors Circle — a special gathering place for childhood cancer warriors and their families. All local warriors, siblings, and families are invited to attend the event as race guests to enjoy a day of wellness, sun and fun.

In addition to a beautiful, tree-lined course, the annual 5K run/walk features a post-race party on the Deering Estate with stunning views of Biscayne Bay. Participants will enjoy food, drinks, music, activities and more. All participants will receive an official race medal and shirt.

“The fact remains that cancer is the No. 1 disease killer of children but receives only four percent of the National Cancer Institute’s budget, and the treatments currently available often negatively impact the quality of life for those who survive,” said Marta Blanco, founder and president of Sofia’s Hope. “Events like this will help fund lifesaving research while raising awareness and directly helping families.”

To date, Sofia’s Hope has provided more than $1.7 million to the childhood cancer community.

Sponsors for Reason to Run 5K run/walk include Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, RSM, Baptist Health Herbert Wertheim Cancer Institute, KIDZ Medical, St. Louis Festival, among a host of others. Several local schools and businesses have initiated fundraising campaigns, and several teams have formed in honor or in memory of a pediatric cancer patient.

Pre-registration is encouraged and can be accessed at www.sofiashope.org/reason-to-run.

Inspired by the life and death of Sofia Blanco at the age of 13, the mission of Sofia’s Hope is to increase research efforts in pediatric cardio-oncology, raise awareness about childhood cancer, and offer patient and family programming throughout the year.

For more information on the race event or to register or donate, visit www.sofiashope.org or call 954-703-9189.

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