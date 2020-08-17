Riccardo Francois to Vice President of Lending at University Credit Union

The $228 Million University Credit Union in Miami, Florida announces the promotion of Riccardo Francois to Vice President of Lending/Senior Loan Officer. Riccardo has led the lending team over the past year as the Assistant Vice President of Lending with tremendous success in loan origination. In his new position Riccardo will have Responsibility and Accountability for the Lending & Collections areas. Riccardo brings to the credit union nine (9) years of prior credit union lending experience.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here