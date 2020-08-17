Riccardo Francois to Vice President of Lending at University Credit Union

The $228 Million University Credit Union in Miami, Florida announces the promotion of Riccardo Francois to Vice President of Lending/Senior Loan Officer. Riccardo has led the lending team over the past year as the Assistant Vice President of Lending with tremendous success in loan origination. In his new position Riccardo will have Responsibility and Accountability for the Lending & Collections areas. Riccardo brings to the credit union nine (9) years of prior credit union lending experience.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
Generation Z Learns Passion for Politics at The Palace Coral Gables
The fundamentals of wine and food pairings, correct table-setting etiquette and extensive knowledge of different flavors and cuts of meats were on-the-job experiences Angela...
Pinecrest restaurant celebrates its one year anniversary with new name
Poki Bowl Pinecrest has announced that it is now Lei Kai Poke Bowl. The restaurant’s name change reflects its evolution from being part of...
44th annual Carbonell Awards announces winners virtually
Donald R. Walters, Esq., board president of the Carbonell Awards, South Florida’s Theatre & Arts Honors, has announced that the 44th awards ceremony —...