Moments of morning coffee

Now wear a different taste

Peaceful silence in routine

But no minutes nor hours to waste

Solitude is addictive

It brings a severed sound

A close cousin of loneliness

Now I’m lost and now I’m found

Little things start to make sense

Dullness never felt so mindful

As it whispers out of chest

For long I was a blind fool

All the burried soldiers of shame

All the forgotten guilt and cries

All of the voices that carry your name

And all of the thougts of my own demise

Control is left outside

As the world now caves in

Contribution to the unavailable

hearts outspoken and thin

Stillness in time

Lonely moments to fill with thought

All of the mess of words

Required to be fought

But clutter as a friend

Now has a creative side

long waiting and meetings online

produced smiles and a hope to hide

Breathe in and breathe out

Pause is now a luxury at hand

Acknowledge the focus chosen

Endless hourglass with no sand

Inhale, walk

Exercise talk

Excuses easily made

Cancelled pretending

Quality time spending

one more hour in bed to fade

Books unread finally stand a chance

Family is only distant in time

Children’s workbooks on dinner table

Some mornings pair well with dry red wine

Unforgiving thoughts are not hard facts

Still they feel like like breaking news

So let go of the motion unpredicted

Right now is the only time to lose.

A concept of mindfulness has been around for thousands of years; with its roots in Buddhism it slowly grew upon Western psychology. Today, there are a lot of practices that utilise the concept of mindfulness as a principle of wellbeing. In terms of its components, mindfulness can be deconstructed to a few principles of guidance: acceptance, absence of judgemental standpoints, patience, trust, gratitude, generosity, absence of rush in striving, acknowledgment of own’s ego in knowledge and letting go. In popular psychology, this refers to techniques that are taught to clients as daily tools of self empowerment. Responding to thoughts and exploring present moment is the most common technique used in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy. As the world is currently dealing with a pandemic and other unpredicted external currents, these techniques can be used to focus on the inner environment that is possible to control.

Right now is a modern ode to mindfulness and how it can guide us to understand emotions as units of time. Exploring the simplicity in egnaging the senses and observing what is happening around us in our immediate environment can have a positive impact on how we feel; noticing the smell, touch, texture, taste and sound can teach us gratitude towards rediscovery of the world in a primal sensory sense. As current quarrantine challenged us to sit with our feelings and clutter that was accumulated inside and outside ourselves, there is an imposed focus on the self resolution.

What did emerge and resurfaced as a result of silence? What did we sweep under the carpet for later? Virtual business meetings now allow for real meetings with self. Feelings of shame, anger, guilt, anxiety, sadness and fear of death have so far managed to be camouflaged by the rush of daily life, and now are challenged by isolation and solitude to our benefit. However, this sudden isolation and partial solitude has addictive components; false social independence, comfortable absence of having to practice our social faces in front of other people, absence of getting challenged for our immediate mistakes and absence of external influences on our emotions. Despite the downsides of solitude, if utilised appropriately, it can lead us to reconstruct ourselves and our resilience in better terms. It can encourage us to focus on what really matters and are in front of us in our lives such as family, friends and our own wellbeing. Aside that, it will teach us couple of creative skills that have been postponed for such a long time. At the end of it all, acknowledge this:

Right now, all is well; you are reading this in a comfortable position and enjoying the sole ability to experience words in a visual, audio and brainful multidimensional sense.

ENA SOFTIC

BSC HONS SOCIOLOGY AND PSYCHOLOGY

Scientific writer, Psychology

Author, POET and free lance writer