Moments of morning coffee
Now wear a different taste
Peaceful silence in routine
But no minutes nor hours to waste
Solitude is addictive
It brings a severed sound
A close cousin of loneliness
Now I’m lost and now I’m found
Little things start to make sense
Dullness never felt so mindful
As it whispers out of chest
For long I was a blind fool
All the burried soldiers of shame
All the forgotten guilt and cries
All of the voices that carry your name
And all of the thougts of my own demise
Control is left outside
As the world now caves in
Contribution to the unavailable
hearts outspoken and thin
Stillness in time
Lonely moments to fill with thought
All of the mess of words
Required to be fought
But clutter as a friend
Now has a creative side
long waiting and meetings online
produced smiles and a hope to hide
Breathe in and breathe out
Pause is now a luxury at hand
Acknowledge the focus chosen
Endless hourglass with no sand
Inhale, walk
Exercise talk
Excuses easily made
Cancelled pretending
Quality time spending
one more hour in bed to fade
Books unread finally stand a chance
Family is only distant in time
Children’s workbooks on dinner table
Some mornings pair well with dry red wine
Unforgiving thoughts are not hard facts
Still they feel like like breaking news
So let go of the motion unpredicted
Right now is the only time to lose.
A concept of mindfulness has been around for thousands of years; with its roots in Buddhism it slowly grew upon Western psychology. Today, there are a lot of practices that utilise the concept of mindfulness as a principle of wellbeing. In terms of its components, mindfulness can be deconstructed to a few principles of guidance: acceptance, absence of judgemental standpoints, patience, trust, gratitude, generosity, absence of rush in striving, acknowledgment of own’s ego in knowledge and letting go. In popular psychology, this refers to techniques that are taught to clients as daily tools of self empowerment. Responding to thoughts and exploring present moment is the most common technique used in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy. As the world is currently dealing with a pandemic and other unpredicted external currents, these techniques can be used to focus on the inner environment that is possible to control.
Right now is a modern ode to mindfulness and how it can guide us to understand emotions as units of time. Exploring the simplicity in egnaging the senses and observing what is happening around us in our immediate environment can have a positive impact on how we feel; noticing the smell, touch, texture, taste and sound can teach us gratitude towards rediscovery of the world in a primal sensory sense. As current quarrantine challenged us to sit with our feelings and clutter that was accumulated inside and outside ourselves, there is an imposed focus on the self resolution.
What did emerge and resurfaced as a result of silence? What did we sweep under the carpet for later? Virtual business meetings now allow for real meetings with self. Feelings of shame, anger, guilt, anxiety, sadness and fear of death have so far managed to be camouflaged by the rush of daily life, and now are challenged by isolation and solitude to our benefit. However, this sudden isolation and partial solitude has addictive components; false social independence, comfortable absence of having to practice our social faces in front of other people, absence of getting challenged for our immediate mistakes and absence of external influences on our emotions. Despite the downsides of solitude, if utilised appropriately, it can lead us to reconstruct ourselves and our resilience in better terms. It can encourage us to focus on what really matters and are in front of us in our lives such as family, friends and our own wellbeing. Aside that, it will teach us couple of creative skills that have been postponed for such a long time. At the end of it all, acknowledge this:
Right now, all is well; you are reading this in a comfortable position and enjoying the sole ability to experience words in a visual, audio and brainful multidimensional sense.
ENA SOFTIC
BSC HONS SOCIOLOGY AND PSYCHOLOGY
Scientific writer, Psychology
Author, POET and free lance writer