Riviera Schools Alumna Among 16 Students Nationwide Awarded with Prestigious Scholarship

Isabella Siu is among 16 Students Nationwide Awarded with the Great Unknowns Scholarship by Kia Motors America, Inc.

Riviera Schools is proud to announce former student, Isabella Siu (’19), has been selected as recipient of the prestigious scholarship from Kia Motors, the Great Unknowns Scholarship. The scholarship is based on Kia’s Give It Everything campaign and aims to honor scholars with limitless potential who truly go above and beyond.

During last year’s Super Bowl, Kia’s Great Unknowns Scholarship commercial made history. Instead of paying celebrities for endorsements, Kia used the money to fund the Great Unknowns Scholarship to reward young Americans who want to get a foothold in higher education and who give everything in their educational journey. Out of 16 students across the nation, Riviera’s very own received this scholarship.

Riviera graduate (’19) and Cornell University freshman student, Isabella Siu, is an electrical engineering major.

“I’m extremely grateful to Riviera for handing me the right tools and support to be able to apply for this scholarship,” said Isabella Siu. “To me, this is an opportunity to take the next steps in accomplishing my goals; with the power of STEM, I want to mitigate climate change, while urging young women and Latinx students to lead a future of innovation.”

“At Riviera, our priority is to deliver high quality education to all of our students,” said Patrick Snay, Headmaster at Riviera Preparatory School. “By providing an excellent academic curriculum, including STEM programs from K-12 in biomedical sciences, engineering, and computer science, we strive to provide students like Isabella with a competitive advantage and preparation for real world success.”