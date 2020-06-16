Robert Asencio Launches His Campaign for County Commissioner District 11

Vows to lead a movement to Save West Dade from wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars, misguided policies, and poor to inexistent delivery of County services.

Robert Asencio officially launched his campaign today for Miami Dade County Commissioner for District 11. He vowed to lead a movement to “Save West Dade” from the wasteful spending of taxpayer dollars, misguided policies, and poor to inexistent County services that his district has suffered from under the current commissioner.

“The Covid-19 crisis has unmasked the lack of capacity Commissioner Joe Martinez has to take decisive actions on behalf of his neglected constituents,” said Asencio. “The problems in the district began way before the crisis. With more than half of the residents in the region living on the edge of poverty, overpaying for housing, and suffering from an inefficient public transportation system, Martínez proposed nothing to help businesses or create more jobs, while opposing investments in infrastructure,.”

Asencio, a former Florida State Representative, went on to decry Martinez’ poor response to the Covid-19 crisis that has paralyzed the economy, overburdened medical services, and kept working families in a state of uncertainty and helplessness.

“Martinez’ public comments that he was ‘sick of hearing about this darn virus,’ plus his hurried push to reopen businesses without having proper methods in place to protect people’s health and safety, shows a crass lack of empathy for the people he is supposed to protect,” said Asencio. “But this is only one in a long line of poor policy decisions that he’s taken against the working families that he took an oath to protect in the County Commission. Martinez stands against everything, and stands for nothing.”

The former Florida State Representative and resident of West Kendall believes in building a diverse coalition of citizens, educational institutions, businesses, industries, and labor leaders to develop a sense of community, regional identity, and workforce development which he’s calling the “Save West Dade” movement. “This cross-section of West Dade stakeholders must be incorporated in the County’s policy creation. The role of a Commissioner is not to serve himself, his rich donors or lobbyists but the people he is legally and morally mandated to serve, the people of District 11,” Asencio said.

Asencio’s first order of business once elected will be to call for an audit of the County Budget to stop the unnecessary bleeding of resources in this urgent hour of need. He will also push for any and all emergency relief strategies at the local, state, and federal level to help people that are suffering right now, while working with the Save West Dade coalition to develop the safe and healthy way of growing back the local economy.