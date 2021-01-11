Safety technology makes the Infiniti Q50 S a standout

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

What I like about the 2021 Infiniti Q50 S is the tech. It has lots of it to make my ride smooth and safe.

One of the more outstanding features is the around view monitor with moving object detection. Using four cameras and advanced software, the around view monitor generates a virtual composite, 360 degree view of your Q50 from above when you are parking, showing you the objects detected around your car.

Moving Object Detection helps alert you if something is moving within the display image.

This is important because even the best drivers and parkers have blind spots, guaranteed, and this puts you in a position to avoid an accident that could easily have been avoided. Now that is a relief.

Here’s another feature that got my attention. When you shift into reverse, the Q50’s available backup collision intervention can help detect both approaching vehicles and large stationary objects behind you. If necessary, backup collision intervention can help engage the brakes to help stop that fender bender that could create all kinds of problems including raising your insurance premium.

Wouldn’t you want a system that can help you avoid an accident when the car in front of you stops suddenly? Well, the Infiniti Q50 S has the answer for you. It comes with a front-mounted radar that constantly scans the road ahead, monitoring the speed and distance of the vehicle in front of you, and the one in front of that one.

And if a defensive action is required the standard forward emergency braking systems helps alert you and can apply the brakes to help reduce or prevent a front-side collision.

With the Infiniti Q50S, your front camera also is keeping track of your position in your lane.

Leave the lane without signaling and a soft warning goes off. If you continue in that direction, available lane departure prevention carefully gets you back to your lane. There also is an optional active lane control that can help you maintain your lane during windy conditions and on uneven roads.

So let’s talk about the icing on the cake. Q50’s standard 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine delivers up to 400 horsepower for fantastic performance. This is due in part to the engine block being crafted entirely out of aluminum to reduce weight and increase responsiveness. This model sells for just under $56,000, getting 20 miles per gallon in the city and a respectable 26 mpg on the highway.

The 300 horsepower version, which starts at about $37,000, gets 20 miles per gallon in the city and up to 29 mpg on the highway.

The bottom line is that the tech won the day for me. And, it will for you and your family as the Infiniti Q50 S lives up to its promise of delivering stylish beauty that will get you smoothly and safe to where you want to go.