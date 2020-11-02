School for Advanced Studies to host virtual information/application sessions on Nov. 7

Miami Dade College’s (MDC) School for Advanced Studies (SAS) will host free online information/application sessions on Saturday, Nov. 7, for the 2021-22 school year.

SAS is a full-time, collegiate high school where students complete their last two years of high school while attending MDC and, in most cases, simultaneously earn a high school diploma and Associate in Arts degree.

SAS information/applications sessions will take place as follows: Kendall Campus and Homestead campuses, 9 a.m.; North and Wolfson campuses, 11 a.m., and West Campus, 1 p.m.

All current Miami-Dade County 10th graders with a minimum unweighted 3.0 grade point average are invited to apply, and may become eligible for admission upon satisfying all program requirements, including earning minimum SAS college entrance exam scores. Enrollment is limited. If the number of eligible applicants exceeds the number of seats available, a random selection process will be used to admit students.

SAS welcomes applicants from all public, private, parochial, and charter schools in Miami-Dade County. Additionally, many home-schooled students choose SAS to complete their secondary studies and begin their transition to college. Students gain a true college experience by taking both college dual-enrollment courses and Advanced Placement (AP) high school courses at MDC campuses. In addition, students receive free tuition, fees, textbooks and, if eligible, school bus and Metrorail transportation funded by Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

In April 2020, U.S. News and World Report ranked SAS as the Best High School in Florida and Fourth Best High School in America. SAS is located on five MDC campuses — Homestead, Kendall, North, West, and Wolfson — and was recently designated the “The Collegiate High School” for Miami-Dade County by the State of Florida. All five locations have been designated “A” schools by the Florida Department of Education.

To register for SAS online sessions, visit www.mdc.edu/main/sas/.

For more information, contact Dennis Lindsay at 305-237-0510 or visit the SAS website at www.mdc.edu/main/sas/.