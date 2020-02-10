St. John Neumann School Completes the William B. Hutchinson Innovation Lab

Blessing and Facility Showcase for Donors, Board Members Held on January 28 th

St. John Neumann Catholic School hosted a special event and cocktail to showcase and bless its new William B. Hutchinson Innovation Lab. The existing library and computer lab were renovated into a maker space and robotics center. The project was completed in January of 2020. Through the generosity of the William B. Hutchinson Foundation, SJNCS is one of the few Catholic schools in Dade County with a facility of this type. The event included a special blessing by Monsignor Pablo Navarro, cocktails, student demonstrations and a facility tour.





About the William B. Hutchinson Innovation Center:

Imagine a small Catholic school with an appropriate and designated space that promotes a Design Thinking mindset together with a framework that helps educators use a human-centered process to teach students problem-solving in a Catholic school setting based on our Catholic intellectual tradition. A dedicated space which provides and creates more opportunities for our students to develop confidence and to nurture their creativity while promoting an interest in science, technology, engineering, math, art, religion, and learning as a whole.

It is with much excitement that we announce the unveiling of the William B. Hutchinson Innovation Lab at SJNCS! St. John Neumann School will be among the few Catholic elementary schools in Miami that will house an Innovation Lab where our educators will be able to continue to provide the students with learning opportunities that incorporate STREAM (more commonly known as STEM) which is an extremely important component of the curriculum at SJNCS. We are educating students for jobs that have not yet been created. Thinking critically, solving problems, collaborating and integrating the disciplines are key educational components for our students’ future success. With the generosity of the Hutchinson Foundation, we now have a dedicated space where our program will continue to expand. The William B. Hutchinson Foundation has made this dream a reality for our small Catholic school. It is with much excitement and grateful hearts that we introduce to you William B. Hutchinson, who through his wife’s vision and mission has made this a possibility for our Eagles.