Suspect in Tropical Park shooting arrested in Broward

” Crime scene at Tropical Park on November 22,2019 “

A suspect in the November 22, 2019 shooting at Tropical Park was arrested in Broward County by the Broward Sheriffs Office on December 25, 2019 on unrelated charges and is due to be transferred to the Miami-Dade County Police Department on Friday March 6, according to Miami-Dade Police PIO Argemis Colome. He was placed on Dade County hold on February 1, 2020.

“The subject for the Tropical Park incident has been identified as Hopiher Alphonso Bryan, born on 09/10/1998,” said Colome. “He is currently in custody in Broward County, unrelated to the Miami-Dade County incident.”

Bryan was wanted in connection with the Tropical Park shooting in which an 18 year old man was shot in the chest while he and his date were at 7900 Southwest 40th Street, not far from Santa’s Enchanted Forest. The shooting happened before 6 p.m. According to news reports at the time, the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of an SUV with his girlfriend in the driver’s seat. Witnesses told police the shooter attempted to open the car door and then opened fire through the window, striking the passenger in the chest.

Miami-Dade County Police were able to identify the shooter and have coordinated with the Broward Sheriffs Office to secure his transfer here to face charges. More information will be available on the case soon.