T-Mobile Partners With Zoo Miami In Connecting Classrooms With Conservation

The partnership enhances science lessons for more than 500 third graders in 25 classrooms through Zoocademy episodes with Ron Magill as well as virtual classroom visits

T-Mobile is partnering with Zoo Miami Foundation (ZMF) and Zoo Miami in Connecting Classrooms with Conservation, a series of enhanced virtual science lessons for more than 500 third graders in 25 local community classrooms through December 31, 2020. Each class will receive eight (8) Zoocademy with Ron Magill episodes and lessons, and two supplemental STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) focused virtual classroom visits.

Zoocademy is an online science-based educational series (virtual learning experience) of short educational videos featuring Ron Magill and accompanying lessons based on the video content and theme. Zoocademy videos and lessons can be accessed at www.zoomiami.org/zoocademy.

“We are so thankful to be able to partner with T-mobile to enhance science e-learning in classrooms! T-mobile has allowed us to continue producing Zoocademy for a second season and to share our wildlife knowledge and appreciation with our future generations,” said Bill Moore, ZMF President & CEO.

Alongside T-mobile, Zoo Miami will also manage and execute an “Eco-Cell Conservation Program” or cell phone recycling contest with participating classrooms. The zoo’s cell phone recycling program helps gorillas by reducing the need for coltan – a mineral extracted in the deep forests of Congo in Central Africa, home to the world’s endangered lowland gorillas. Fueled by the worldwide cell phone boom, Congo’s out-of-control coltan mining business has led to a dramatic reduction of animal habitat and the rampant slaughter of great apes for the illegal bush-meat trade. The classroom that collects the greatest number of cell phones for recycling will receive special prizes from Zoo Miami and T-Mobile.