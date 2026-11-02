Teen strengthens breast cancer support network

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Each October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month reminds us of the importance of early detection, continued research, patient support, and the acts of compassion that help women and families navigate a breast cancer diagnosis. It is also a time to recognize the people, sometimes very young people, who dedicate their time and talents to making that journey a little less difficult for others.

One of those people is Chloe Cartaya, who for more than a decade has been a steady and compassionate presence in Miami’s breast cancer community.

Chloe’s involvement began in 2015, when she was only 6 years old. Chloe joined her mother, Nilia, and hundreds of Miami-Dade County employees in raising funds and participating in the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. The event has grown into one of the county’s largest charitable traditions, and Chloe has been part of that momentum from the very beginning.

Chloe’s connection to this cause is also deeply personal.

Her mother, Nilia, and my mother, Monica, were coworkers who became close friends during the years of my mother’s breast cancer diagnosis, supporting one another through that difficult time. Chloe and I were young, but we saw how deeply this disease affects women and the people who love them. Our friendship grew stronger, and so did our understanding of the importance of supporting women and families who face breast cancer.

That early experience inspired Chloe to stay involved as she grew older. When I founded Comforting Pink Sisters in 2021, she was among the first to step forward and help. She volunteered at events, assisted with assembling care packages, and supported our mission long before she was old enough to serve on our board.

Once Chloe turned 15, she officially joined the board of directors, taking on the roles of vice president and secretary. These positions reflect years of reliability, compassion, and steady leadership.

One of Chloe’s most meaningful contributions has been her success in engaging other young people in our mission. She encourages her classmates at Lourdes Academy to create handmade cards for our care packages, each one offering a personal message of encouragement to women undergoing treatment.

She also organizes volunteer sessions where students and community members assemble the care packages, creating opportunities for young people to learn about service while supporting women facing difficult moments in their lives.

These care packages are distributed to women battling breast cancer throughout Miami-Dade County, including patients at the Miami Cancer Institute and Liga Contra el Cáncer. During the past five years, Chloe has participated in the distribution of more than 1,000 care packages and helped raise more than $50,000 to support and fulfill them.

Chloe’s commitment to service also extends beyond the breast cancer community. She is a dedicated ballet dancer, while her Lourdes Academy classmate Gabriela Hernandez is a talented singer and member of the school choir. Together, they recognized that their artistic abilities could be used to help others. This idea became Melodies and Masterpieces, an initiative that introduces children with special needs to music and sensory art activities as forms of expression and communication.

Melodies and Masterpieces partners with the Miami Learning Experience School to host monthly service events. During these sessions, children explore rhythm, movement, color, and texture in a welcoming and supportive environment. The initiative has quickly become a joyful space where creativity and connection flourish.

To me, Chloe’s story reflects something especially encouraging about Miami’s young people. Service does not have to begin in adulthood, and leadership is not measured simply by age or title. Chloe began helping when she was 6 years old. More than 10 years later, she continues supporting women facing breast cancer while finding new and creative ways to serve others.

That message carries special meaning during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, when attention is focused on the women who face this disease and the communities that stand beside them.

Chloe’s journey shows that young people can play a powerful role in that support. Her commitment to service, her leadership within Comforting Pink Sisters, and her work through Melodies and Masterpieces demonstrate how compassion can grow from personal experience and inspire action across an entire community. Chloe reminds us that the future of breast cancer support, and community service, is already taking shape in the hands of young leaders who choose to lift others up.

To learn more about Comforting Pink Sisters, follow the organization on social media at Instagram: @comfortingpinksisters and Facebook: Comforting Pink Sisters. For resources, volunteer information, and ways to support women battling breast cancer, visit the official website at www.comfortingpinksisters.org.

Anabelle Cejas is president and CEO of Comforting Pink Sisters Inc.

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