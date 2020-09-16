The Community Recovery Fund at the Miami Foundation Awards Zoo Miami Foundation with $26,000 to Support Enriching Science Program

This award will support virtual programming for students with special needs through “Zoo to You,” normally a mobile outreach program

The Community Recovery Fund at The Miami Foundation awards Zoo Miami Foundation with $26,000 to support the Enriching Science Program which combines “Zoo to You” (a mobile outreach program) and field trips for students with special needs, and enhances the sensory experience of participating students.

Zoo to You programs are designed to bring the fun of Zoo Miami to children through an online meeting platform. Each program is a 30-minute, interactive, educational experience with a knowledgeable Zoo Miami Foundation educator. The educator conducts activities with the group and provides an animal encounter.

Participants can choose from Animal Jeopardy and the Story of the Florida Panther. Jeopardy is sure to entertain as student’s test their knowledge of animals and explore what Zoo Miami does for conservation. Categories include Zoo Miami history, conservation at Zoo Miami, mammals, birds, and reptiles. In the Story of the Florida Panther, children will learn about the silent predator in Florida that almost went extinct and is slowly making a comeback through conservation efforts. Learn about the panther’s adaptations, habitats, and habitat loss/fragmentation through this interactive program.

“We’re grateful for The Miami Foundation’s support of this innovative educational program. Our goal is to reach 500 students with this gift,” said Jessica Parks, Director of Learning Experiences.

Contact Zoo Miami Foundation’s Learning Experiences department at education@zoomiami.org or 305-255-5551 to book a program or for more information.