The Heroes at University Credit Union during COVID -19

Without a doubt the heroes are our entire team at University Credit Union! Our West Kendall Center Office and some of our branches were open through this entire COVID -19 period. The team reported in to the office each day to make sure our members had the services they needed during this stressful time. I can tell you there was some anxiety for all, but as an essential service to our economy the team knew that service to the member was paramount. The team followed CDC guidelines for social distancing and masks, hand sanitizer, sterile wipes and gloves were provided for each team member.

Our members were the best and were very pleased to know their credit union was there and available to them. The team found ways to serve, meeting the member’s needs and still allowing for safe, secure loan granting and transaction processing. The team devised a way for members to apply online for the loan, receive an electronic loan approval, sign the paperwork for the loan electronically with DocuSign and then have the loan proceeds deposited into the member’s account. The Mobile e*branch allowed members to handle all of their cash transaction needs with balance inquires, electronic photo deposit of a check through the cell phone, transfer of funds from one account to another, payments to others with the bill payer service, cash payments to friends and associates with PopMoney, mange alerts and contact the credit union if necessary.

Call Center volume was up substantially at the onset of the COVID-19 challenge and the calls were handled promptly and efficiently. Knowing volume was up we had team members from the idled branches operate in the Call Center as Member Care Agents.

We kept all team members employed with no furloughs or layoffs. This has worked well for the team members and members. As of June 2020, branch offices are again open and “World Class Member Service” continues.

So again, our “Shout out” goes to our University Credit Union Team for their service, dedication and commitment through this Coronavirus Pandemic! It’s been a long five (5) months, but the team is out there every business day for their members!

Our team is 55 team members strong so too many for photos, but if we could there would be a picture of each team member with the article. I am so proud to be a part of this special team!

Michael J. Welch, Sr.

President & CEO

University Credit Union