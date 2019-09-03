The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition Creates GoFundMe To Assist Hurricane Dorian Victims in The Bahamas

The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition has created a GoFundMe account to assist the victims of Hurricane Dorian, which has devastated all of the Bahamas, affecting more than 13 thousand homes severely damaged or destroyed and leaving our island neighbors without shelter, water, fuel, food and basic needs. The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, Inc., The Youth Fair, will work with Bahamian Authorities to ensure that 100% of the proceeds raised will go directly to aid the Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian where it is most needed. To donate please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/be-there-with-the-fair-dorian-relief-fund.

“This community has experienced the effects of hurricanes and knows first-hand what it takes to recover and get back to normal. No community can do it alone. In the past, South Florida has received help and support from throughout the nation following natural disasters. With the support of our community, The Youth Fair aims to raise as many funds as possible in order to create a way to assist the victims of Hurricane Dorian. This is the first step to getting the victims the assistance they will need. As we learn more about the needs of the affected areas, we will communicate the necessity for additional relief efforts. Our goal is to always ‘Be There’ for the community,” stated Eddie Cora, President & CEO, The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition.

For more information, please visit www.fairexpo.com or call 305-223-7060.