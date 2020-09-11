The Palace Earns “Gold” in PRISM Awards

The Palace Group, developer and operator of senior living communities in South Florida, was recently honored by the Gold Coast Builders Association (GCBA) during the 2020 PRISM Awards Gala in Boca Raton.

The “Gold” awards were for The Palace Group’s newest community, The Palace at Weston, scheduled to open in 2021. The Palace at Weston, which will offer independent and assisted living as well as memory care, earned top honors in the “Best Brochure” and “Best Multimedia Promotion” in the Marketing & Advertising categories.

The oversized brochure kit features lifestyle photography using real Palace residents and stunning photography and renderings, reflecting the luxury of The Palace at Weston. The “Palace Generation” video earned the multimedia award. The documentary-style video called on adult children to view older adults as the kids who invented rock and roll, walked on the moon, went to Woodstock, ended Vietnam, launched the Civil Rights movement and dreamed up bikinis and James Bond; therefore, they deserved a retirement community just as unique.

“It’s such a tremendous honor to be recognized by industry peers,” said Helen Shaham, president of The Palace Group. “The awards are a testament to the entire team’s vision and drive to bring the most luxurious, amenity-rich senior living community to Broward County. The Palace at Weston will also be synonymous with the exceptional care and service for which our communities are known.”

The PRISM Awards are presented to builders, developers, architects and other industry representatives who have demonstrated excellence in all facets of the building industry throughout South Florida. The 2020 winners were selected by a panel of industry experts.

In addition to the “Gold” awards, The Palace at Weston earned a “Silver” award in the “Interior Design – Residential” category for its Information Center. Offering a “preview” of the luxury lifestyle awaiting residents, the 8,000 sq. ft. Information Center includes two fully-furnished model apartments—complete with every detail such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, California-style custom closets, and more.