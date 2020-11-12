The Palace Nursing & Rehab Ranked 2nd best in the State by Newsweek

Congratulations to The Palace Nursing & Rehab Center for being ranked by Newsweek Magazine as the 2nd best Nursing Home in the State of Florida for 2021.

The list ranks the best nursing homes in the 20 states with the highest populationand The Palace Nursing & Rehab Center, was one of only two communities in Miami Dade County to be selected.

“This is a tremendous honor,” said Helen Shaham, President & Founder of The Palace Group. “Our hats are off the incredible dedication of the team under the direction of Liliana Patterson, the administrator. “The COVID-19 pandemic has required very stringent initiatives and implementing procedures to not only comply with regulations but to raise the bar in what is required. We’re so proud of the team!”

American’s Best Nursing Homes 2021 highlights the nation’s top nursing homes based on performance data, peer recommendations and the facility’s handling of the COVID-19 threat. The intent is to help consumers understand their options. According to Newsweek, this has never been at such a critical time since the COVID-19 pandemic showed with heartbreaking clarity choosing a nursing home can be a matter of life and death.

The complete list was published in the October 2nd edition of Newsweek.

A rigorous methodology was used for the evaluation. Most importantly, it recognizes facilities that have put in place the best possible responses and protocols.

In addition to the Newsweek recognition, The Palace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is the only Miami-Dade County nursing center to receive the prestigious Gold Seal from the Governor’s Panel of Excellence in Long-Term Care. It is one of only 34 nursing homes in Florida to receive this recognition.

In addition, The Palace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center has received a top 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid and the Gold Seal of Approval™ from The Joint Commission, an independent, not-for-profit organization, which accredits and certifies more than 20,500 health care organizations and programs in the United States.

To learn more about The Palace, please visit www.ThePalace.org.