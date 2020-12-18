Two of Four Columbus Football Players to Sign with UM on the 1st Day of the Early Signing Period

Christopher Columbus High School has four student-athletes on the Explorer Varsity Football Team who will sign their National Letter of Intent and lock down their college scholarship offer on the first day of this year’s early signing period (December 16, 2020). The following seniors will make the commitment at an outdoor, socially-distanced ceremony at the school.

The student-athletes and the colleges they are committing to are listed below: All four will be present at the event along with their families, members of the Columbus administration, and members and coaches of the reigning 2019 Florida State Championship Football Team (8A).

Jabari Ishmael – University of Miami Hurricanes Ryan Rodriguez – University of Miami Hurricanes Francisco Castro – University of Arkansas Razorbacks

Augustus (Gus) McGee – San Diego State University Aztecs