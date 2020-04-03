University Credit Union offers Relief Loan and Payment Assistance Programs

University Credit Union remains open for business with a comprehensive set of financial support initiatives to assist our members, businesses and the community we serve to help withstand the unique and extraordinary uncertainty caused by the current pandemic health crisis. As detailed by Albert E. Rose, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for University Credit Union, “We are offering assistance in the way of fee waivers; deferred payments for credit cards, auto loans and mortgages; loan modifications; low-rate loans and other accommodations to the members of the credit union.”

A $5,000 Pandemic Relief Loan with a 90-day deferred payment is available to assist the members of our community. Funds will be immediately disbursement for approved applicants and placed in the member’s shared savings or checking account. There are no fees associated with the 90-day deferred payment on the $5,000 pandemic relief loan, interest will accrue, and standard credit criteria apply for approval. Members of University Credit Union and the community may apply for loan assistance at www.ucumiami.org or by calling 786-425-5000.

To help small businesses maintain payrolls during the coronavirus pandemic, the Small Business Administration is rolling out the Paycheck Protection Program on Friday, April 3. As continued guidance is being developed from the SBA in the coming days and weeks, we remain cautiously optimistic that University Credit Union will be a participant of the SBA Program. At current, University Credit Union has not yet received confirmation from the SBA that the Paycheck Protection Program may be offered through our services. We will keep our community posted as events develop.

Branch locations continue to operate to service the daily financial needs of our community. The West Kendall Center (WKC) Branch located at 13241 SW 136th Street, Miami Florida 33186 maintains normal operating hours with in-branch service by appointment and four lane drive thru service with a 24/7 ATM. In-branch service by appointment is also offered at the FIU Modesta A. Maidique Campus Branch located at the Blue Parking Garage 10880 SW 16th Street Miami, FL 33199 and the University of Miami, Red Road Branch located at 6250 SW 57th Avenue, Miami Fl 33143.

In addition to loan relief University Credit Union has initiated an out bound wellness check, call campaign to assist any member that may be in need and to help answer any questions or concerns. The member response to the initiatives has been well received and the credit union will continue to contact the membership with updates and remain available to assist our community.

With over $210,000,000 in assets and 13,500 members; University Credit Union is committed to offering “World Class Member Service” and providing personalized assistance to individual members and business owners who have been financially impacted by this current crisis. We encourage the residents of Miami-Dade County and current members to visit our website at www.ucumiami.org or call us at 786-425-5000 for financial assistance.

We are here to help, and we will get through this challenging situation together!